Study Shows How Urban Experimentation May Help Develop Better Sustainable Policies

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Jul 27;18(15):7947. doi: 10.3390/ijerph18157947. In the process of rapid development of economic globalization and regional integration, the importance of urban agglomeration has become increasingly prominent. It is not only the main carrier for countries and regions to participate in international competition, but also the main place to promote regional coordination and sustainable development. Coordinated economic, environmental, tourism and traffic development is very necessary for sustainable regional development. However, the existing literature lacks research on coupling coordination of the Economy-Environment-Tourism-Traffic (EETT) system in urban agglomeration. In this study, in order to fill this gap, we establish the index system from four dimensions of economy, environment, tourism and traffic, and select the influencing factors from the natural and human perspectives to exam the spatio-temporal changes and influencing factors in the coupling coordination of the EETT system using an integrated method in the Middle Reaches of Yangtze River Urban Agglomerations (MRYRUA), China. The results indicate that the coupling coordination degree of the EETT system transitioned from the uncoordinated period to the coordinated period, while it showed an increasing trend on the whole from 1995 to 2017. The spatial agglomeration effect has been positive since 2010, while “High-High” and “Low-High” agglomeration regions were transferred from the east to the south. Land used for urban construction as a percentage of the urban area and vegetation index has a great impact on the coupling coordination degree. These results provide important guidance for the formulation of integration and coordinated development policy in the MRYRUA, and then increase China’s international competitiveness by improving the contribution of urban agglomerations to GDP.