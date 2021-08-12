Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Study Shows How Urban Experimentation May Help Develop Better Sustainable Policies

By Rain Jordan
natureworldnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the twenty-first century, humanity is undergoing revolutionary transformations, including rapid urbanization, the advent of disruptive mobility technology services, and new data sources created and consumed by urban and mobility processes. However, given the complex structure of urban systems and the multidimensional, disputed character of sustainability goals, these new mobility...

www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Area#Sustainability Science#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Built Environment#European Union#Framework Programmes
Related
ScienceSmithonian

New Study Shows Climate Change May Increase the Spread of Plant Pathogens

The agricultural impact of climate change would be a little more straightforward, if it occurred in a world where crops were free of their microbes. Research published today has found that in this hypothetical landscape, rising global temperatures will boost global agricultural productivity, partly by opening up new arable lands near the poles that were once too frigid for farming.
EnvironmentNewswise

Automated Disassembly Line Aims to Make Battery Recycling Safer, Faster

Newswise — Researchers at the Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge National Laboratory have developed a robotic disassembly system for spent electric vehicle battery packs to safely and efficiently recycle and reuse critical materials while reducing toxic waste. With the anticipated growth in EVs over the next two decades comes the...
ScienceGreenwichTime

Machine learning plus insights from genetic research shows the workings of cells - and may help develop new drugs for COVID-19 and other diseases

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Shang Gao, University of Illinois at Chicago and Jalees Rehman, University of Illinois at Chicago. (THE CONVERSATION) The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea. We combined a...
Wildlifehealththoroughfare.com

Study Shows Giraffes Develop Social Lives Similarly To Elephants

Though giraffes are some of the most noticeable members of the animal kingdom, their activity has somehow passed unnoticed in many ways by the scientific community. A recent study suggests that science has underestimated those majestic creatures. Zoe Muller, an ethologist of the University of Bristol, said:. “It is baffling...
Trafficdocwirenews.com

Spatial Disparity and Influencing Factors of Coupling Coordination Development of Economy-Environment-Tourism-Traffic: A Case Study in the Middle Reaches of Yangtze River Urban Agglomerations

Int J Environ Res Public Health. 2021 Jul 27;18(15):7947. doi: 10.3390/ijerph18157947. In the process of rapid development of economic globalization and regional integration, the importance of urban agglomeration has become increasingly prominent. It is not only the main carrier for countries and regions to participate in international competition, but also the main place to promote regional coordination and sustainable development. Coordinated economic, environmental, tourism and traffic development is very necessary for sustainable regional development. However, the existing literature lacks research on coupling coordination of the Economy-Environment-Tourism-Traffic (EETT) system in urban agglomeration. In this study, in order to fill this gap, we establish the index system from four dimensions of economy, environment, tourism and traffic, and select the influencing factors from the natural and human perspectives to exam the spatio-temporal changes and influencing factors in the coupling coordination of the EETT system using an integrated method in the Middle Reaches of Yangtze River Urban Agglomerations (MRYRUA), China. The results indicate that the coupling coordination degree of the EETT system transitioned from the uncoordinated period to the coordinated period, while it showed an increasing trend on the whole from 1995 to 2017. The spatial agglomeration effect has been positive since 2010, while “High-High” and “Low-High” agglomeration regions were transferred from the east to the south. Land used for urban construction as a percentage of the urban area and vegetation index has a great impact on the coupling coordination degree. These results provide important guidance for the formulation of integration and coordinated development policy in the MRYRUA, and then increase China’s international competitiveness by improving the contribution of urban agglomerations to GDP.
Environmentartofhealthyliving.com

Is Sustainability Better For Your Budget?

Living a sustainable lifestyle is essential for the environment. Although, some people think organic products come at a higher price. While organic materials may be more costly, you can still make smarter eco-friendly choices. Here are some tips for going green on a budget. Prepare Your Meals For The Week.
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Study finds genetic risk of COVID-19

An analysis of the DNA of thousands of people who have been infected with the coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, and shown a positive test for the disease it causes, COVID-19, shows that they have several DNA characteristics in common. The study, based on samples from the UK Biobank, is detailed in the International Journal of Data Mining and Bioinformatics and could offer up a way to genetically profile individuals for susceptibility to the disease.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Conversation UK

Blue hydrogen – what is it, and should it replace natural gas?

Blue hydrogen is often touted as a low-carbon fuel for generating electricity and storing energy, powering cars, trucks and trains and heating buildings. But according to a new report by Cornell and Stanford University researchers in the US, it may be no better for the climate – and potentially a fair bit worse – than continuing to use fossil natural gas, which currently keeps 85% of UK homes warm. In the US, about half of all homes use natural gas for space and water heating.
Cell Phonesgisuser.com

How Digital Transformation is Helping Mobile App Developers?

Brands like Uber, Airbnb, Netflix, Amazon were not the market leaders a decade ago like they are now. They have set the benchmark for the services that allow people to go about their daily lives. These companies have grown so well-known that they have developed their own business models that...
Environmentnatureworldnews.com

Climate Crisis: Can We Reverse the Dire Effects of Climate Change?

Humanity already triggered massive climatic changes, and we are on the verge of causing far more. However, it may not be too late to avoid or mitigate some of climate change's worst impacts. If we immediately ceased releasing greenhouse gases, the rise in global temperatures would begin to level out within a few years. Temperatures would subsequently reach a plateau but would stay far above ideal for several millennia.

Comments / 0

Community Policy