2021-22 Premier League: Capacity crowds, big signings, new bosses

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoverage: Watch highlights on Match of the Day on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Listen to live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text on BBC Sport website and app. Newly promoted Brentford launch the 2021-22 Premier League season when they host Arsenal on...

MLSBleacher Report

Preview and Predictions for the 2021-22 Premier League Season

This is what it's all about: the Premier League trophy.Michael Regan - The FA/Getty Images. It's been 82 days since the 2020-21 English Premier League season ended, and we are back and ready for action. Yes, the world's greatest football league (we can say that now, right?) is set for...
Premier League90min.com

Every Premier League home kit for the 2021/22 season - ranked

A quick public service announcement before we begin: the Premier League home kits for this season are a disgrace to the beautiful game. Huge, ugly sponsors and kit designers simply getting bored have tarnished what should be a season of celebration as fans return to stadiums in their masses. Thankfully,...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

The best Premier League fantasy football midfielders for 2021-22

Goal offers some of the top midfield options available in the game, as well as bargain picks for those struggling to stay within the £100m budget. The 2021-22 Premier League season kicks off on August 13 and it's time to assemble your FPL squad and make the most of that £100 million budget.
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Premier League 2021-22 preview No 10: Leicester City

Guardian writers’ predicted position: 5th (NB: this is not necessarily Paul Doyle’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The end may be the best place to start. Leicester will conclude their campaign against Spurs, Everton, Watford and Southampton. That looks a relatively benign run-in after two successive seasons...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

How to watch Premier League 2021/22 in Singapore

Watch all 380 matches of the EPL season with Singtel, amazing offer available with Singtel CAST!. The world’s most exciting and watched football league is back upon us and here’s how you can get the ULTIMATE EPL experience in Singapore. As the official broadcaster of the Premier League in Singapore,...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Premier League unveils new anti-discrimination measures for 2021/22 season

The Premier League has introduced new anti-discrimination measures to be implemented this season. All 20 clubs have agreed to enforce new League-wide punishments, including bans, for any individual found to have behaved in a discriminatory or abusive way towards players, staff, officials, stewards or fans attending a Premier League match.
Premier League90min.com

The 2021/22 Premier League manager sack race

Premier League owners were feeling charitable during the 2020/21 season with only four managers - Jose Mourinho, Chris Wilder, Frank Lampard and Slaven Bilic - getting the sack. History suggests that there is little chance of their generosity being repeated this season, though. Being a football manager - particularly in...
Premier LeagueBBC

Premier League predictions: Who will finish where in 2021-22?

It is that time of the year again. The time to gaze into the future of the Premier League and shatter the hopes and dreams of all 20 clubs with the annual predictions. While predicting Liverpool would retain their title at the expense of Manchester City last season was hardly on the scale of incompetence demonstrated by tipping Leicester City to be relegated in the year they won the title, it remains a hazardous business.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Will Liverpool get their Premier League mojo back in 2021-22?

There is definitely an air of uncertainty around Anfield heading into the new season as fans wonder just which Liverpool they will see in 2021-22 - the team that unthinkably lost six league games in a row at home, including five without scoring, between January and March this year? Or the side that then went on a 10-match unbeaten run to somehow seal a top-three finish in May?
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Video: The Premier League is back! - 2021-22 Preview

When the six-time Ballon d'Or winner finally left Barcelona after 21 years, the Premier League champions had already moved on to other targets. There was always a feeling at Manchester City that if Lionel Messi ever left Barcelona, he would end up at the Etihad Stadium. Other than the weather,...
Premier Leagueprimenewsghana.com

GFA announces date for start of 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has revealed the start date of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season. In a statement, the country's football governing body revealed that the Ghana Premier League will kick start on the weekend of Friday, October 29 to Monday, November 1, 2021 across all the nine Premier League centres while the season would come to a close on Sunday, June 19, 2022.
Premier League90min.com

90min writers predict the 2021/22 Premier League table

The Premier League is back. Again. You know the drill by now. We did this for 2020/21 (didn't foresee Liverpool's injuries), 2019/20 (with mixed success), 2018/19 (we got the champions and two relegated teams right!) and 2017/18 (top two right! Bottom three all wrong!) 90min's writing team have crunched the...
Premier LeagueThe Guardian

Premier League 2021-22 preview No 16: Southampton

Guardian writers’ predicted position: 14th (NB: this is not necessarily Ben Fisher’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The unhelpful will-he-won’t-he saga has been resolved but for Southampton everything seemingly hinges now on how effectively they replace Danny Ings, sold little more than a week before an opening-day trip to Everton. A poor second half to last season, following premature chatter about qualifying for Europe after the team briefly topped the league, quickly turned to relegation concern and – given Ralph Hasenhüttl has stressed they cannot afford to head into this season so underpowered – whether Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja adequately fill the void left by their talisman will surely define their fate.

