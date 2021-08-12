2021-22 Premier League: Capacity crowds, big signings, new bosses

Guardian writers’ predicted position: 14th (NB: this is not necessarily Ben Fisher’s prediction but the average of our writers’ tips) The unhelpful will-he-won’t-he saga has been resolved but for Southampton everything seemingly hinges now on how effectively they replace Danny Ings, sold little more than a week before an opening-day trip to Everton. A poor second half to last season, following premature chatter about qualifying for Europe after the team briefly topped the league, quickly turned to relegation concern and – given Ralph Hasenhüttl has stressed they cannot afford to head into this season so underpowered – whether Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja adequately fill the void left by their talisman will surely define their fate.
