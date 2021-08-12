Judge set to begin key hearing in Boy Scouts bankruptcy case

Tropical Depression Fred will continue to move toward Florida Thursday and could make landfall as early as Friday. The risk of Fred impacting the Sunshine State was increasing as it brought heavy rain and flooding risks to the Caribbean island nations of the Dominican Republic and Haiti, according to the National Hurricane Center. Fred weakened from a tropical storm to a tropical depression Wednesday, but forecasters said it could become a tropical storm again Thursday as it moved near the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas The National Hurricane Center says some models show Fred will track "near or over the Florida Peninsula," while others show it passing southwest of the Florida Keys. Fred is the sixth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season and first named storm in August, breaking a month-long lull after Hurricane Elsa formed last month.