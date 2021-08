Hunter safety registration will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. tonight at Alpena Sportsmen’s Club. Class size is limited on a first-come basis. All in-person and online students must take and pass the hunter safety test at the Alpena Sportsmen’s Club on Thursday, Aug. 19 to qualify for completion of range day on Aug. 21. A parent or guardian must accompany any student under the age of 10.