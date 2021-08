UIC will make its first appearance of the 2021 season Tuesday night in an exhibition match against Loyola. It will be David Nikolic's first chance to see his team in action against outside competition. He and his staff have been working with the squad for the past week. "I have been real pleased with the work rate and intensity in the training sessions is good," he said. "There are some real good pieces to build around within the team and now we are asking more from them to express their joy when they are in possession of the ball.