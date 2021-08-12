Zurich financials – Insurer claims ‘historic’ performance but Farmers slips

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.