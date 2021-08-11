Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Blockchain technology has considerable potential in the oil and gas industry

By GlobalData Energy
offshore-technology.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlobalData’s latest thematic report, ‘Blockchain in Oil & Gas’, provides a comprehensive review on the emergence of blockchain in the oil and gas industry. Blockchain has come a long way in recent years, but it remains a nascent technology. It is easy to forget that blockchain has not been around for long due to the massive hype surrounding it. It was not until 2017 that blockchain properly captured the attention of enterprises. Since then, companies have identified use cases focused on addressing actual problems to better understand the technology itself.

www.offshore-technology.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil And Gas#Oil Companies#Gazprom#Blockchain Technology#Globaldata#Adnoc#Bp#Eni#Repsol#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
ScienceDesign World Network

Digital Technologies Forum exhibits SAMPL blockchain demonstrator

Together with partners, PROSTEP has developed a blockchain-based solution for the tamper-proof exchange of 3D print and process data and the unambiguous identification of printed components as part of the SAMPL project funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi). The demonstrator for this solution will be exhibited at the Digital Technologies Forum in Berlin in 2021/22. The forum is a networking platform and exhibition space for selected digital technology research projects and innovations from Germany. The aim is to promote discussion and the transfer of knowledge between national and international actors from the worlds of business, science, and politics.
Industryoffshore-technology.com

Is internet of things investment starting to boom in oil and gas?

The oil and gas industry is seeing changes in internet of things investment across several key metrics, according to an analysis of GlobalData figures. Internet of things is one of the key themes across global industries, with top companies around the world completing internet of things deals, hiring for internet of things roles and mentioning it in company reports at the start of 2021.
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Adnoc invests $187m to boost output at Al Nouf oilfield

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) is investing $187m (AED686.7m) to increase the production output at the Al Nouf oilfield. The investment will increase the maturing field’s production from 160,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 175,000 barrels per day by 2024. As part of the development plan, more than 20...
Militarycryptocoingossip.com

US Army Leverages Blockchain Technology for Tactical-Level Data Management

At the Command, Control, Communications, Computer, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center, US Army engineers are leveraging blockchain technology for tactical-level data management. The center is developing its new data management capability as part of its Information Trust program. It was also one among several prototype technologies tested during...
IndustryEngineer Live

Wearable Safety Solutions for the Oil and Gas Industry

A connected workforce is a safer and better workforce, says Mark Thurgood. How can assisted reality wearables enhance safety for the oil and gas industry?. Despite the on-going efforts to make it safer, the oil & gas industry is a notoriously hazardous sector to work in. According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration from 2013 to 2017, 489 oil & gas extraction workers lost their lives on the job (Census of Fatal Occupational Injuries). With statistics such as these, ensuring that the best possible health and safety measures are in place is a significant consideration for companies operating in this space, and it’s imperative that these companies continue to bolster safety measures wherever possible.
Energy Industryworldoil.com

Caterpillar Oil & Gas showcases ESG-focused solutions at Offshore Technology Conference 2021

HOUSTON – For nearly a century, Caterpillar has been working with customers to solve big problems—innovating, integrating, and tailoring solutions that help build a better world. Today’s Environmental, Safety, and Governance (ESG) requirements are no exception. At this year’s Offshore Technology Conference (OTC), Caterpillar Oil & Gas will showcase ESG-focused products and solutions with Solar Turbines and the newest addition to the family of Caterpillar companies, SPM Oil & Gas which was acquired this February. Conference attendees can speak with representatives to learn about products and solutions that help operators power electrification, provide hybrid flexibility, and lower their carbon footprint and costs through fuel flexibility.
DrinksEntrepreneur

How This Blockchain Project Is Tokenizing the Wine Industry

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Today, be it games, financial applications, enterprise-grade services, digital collectibles (NFTs); you name it, everything is built on blockchain. Why? Because blockchain provides one of the most robust, secure, fast, decentralized and transparent networks for building applications.
Marketsinvesting.com

A multichain approach is the future of the blockchain industry

The blockchain industry market size was estimated by some to reach more than $21 billion by 2025. The market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market as a whole already reaches over $1.9 trillion. An ecosystem that was once defined by its tight-knit community and exclusivity now reaches governments, businesses, institutional investors and individuals who are all becoming more positive about the evolving space.
IndustrySFGate

Kyocera Showcases Customized Fine Ceramics for Oil & Gas Industry at Offshore Technology Conference

Kyocera’s containment shells, EMR sensors and other ceramics-based innovations will be on display at Kyocera Booth #7456 Aug. 16-19 A world leader in advanced ceramics for more than 60 years, Kyocera will showcase a wide range of customized Fine Ceramics designed specifically for the oil and gas industry at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, TX. Ceramics-based innovations on display include containment shells for magnetic pumps, frac buttons, mud pump liners, EMR sensors, plungers, valves, a new customized 3D printing service for cost-effective ceramic prototyping and more at booth #7456 during OTC 2021 August 16-19, a conference for energy professionals.
Agriculturemurphyshockeylaw.net

Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Market – Major Technology Giants in Buzz Again | SAP-SE, Microsoft, OriginTrail

JCMR published a new industry research that focuses on Global Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Market and delivers in-depth market analysis and future prospects of Global Blockchain in Agriculture Industry Market . The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. The Blockchain in Agriculture Industry study is segmented by Application, end users, products types and various important geographies like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA etc].
Industrymurphyshockeylaw.net

Global Oil and Gas Fracking Trailer Market Innovations, Trends, Technology And Applications Market Report to 2020-2025

“The research report of Global Oil and Gas Fracking Trailer Market offers broad analysis about the industry on the basis of different key segments. The research report on Global Oil and Gas Fracking Trailer Market helps clients to understand the structure of market by identifying its various segments such as product type, end user, competitive landscape and key regions. Thus the study report offers the comprehensive analysis of market size across the globe as regional and country level market size analysis, CAGR estimation of market growth during the forecast period, revenue, key drivers, competitive background and sales analysis of the payers. Along with that, report explains the major challenges and risk to face in the forecast period. In addition, report focuses on the competitive landscape and sales analysis of different vendors participating in the Global Oil and Gas Fracking Trailer Market.
Energy Industrycryptonews.com

Energy Ledger Testing BaaS Platform for the Oil & Gas Industry

AUSTIN, TX - ENERGY LEDGER, fresh off the heels of the Ritossa Family Investments Conference, is now testing the world’s first comprehensive platform for custody & compliance for oil & gas. In May of 2021 the United States suffered one of the largest infrastructure hacks in recent history. The attack...
Marketstimebusinessnews.com

10 industries which will implement blockchain in the near future

Navigating this list, you will see some projects already making the first tentative steps toward transforming the industry. Many of Blockchain’s core attributes are things that various sectors are crying out for: things such as security, the encryption of data and the automation of processes. As you will see, each...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Toggle raises $1.6M for blockchain technology connecting shippers to carriers

Digital intermediaries like Uber Freight, Convoy and Transfix have entered the freight brokerage market to enhance its efficiency and create cost savings for shippers while opening new lanes of cargo for carriers to scale and grow their business. A new software-as-a-service player has entered the FreightTech community looking to add...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Oil and gas industry is preparing ground to resolve gas flaring issue

GlobalData’s latest thematic report, ‘Gas Flaring,’ provides an overview of gas flaring activities around the world. It highlights the top gas flaring countries in this domain along with the role played by leading oil and gas companies to lessen the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from flaring. Gas flaring involves excess...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Oil & gas – a risky business

How can investors evaluate the changing oil and gas risk landscape? And what does it mean for valuations?. Oil and gas face an existential crisis as global efforts to reduce carbon emissions gather strength and pace. In this new paradigm, definition and assessment of risk is critical. Risk has been...
Environmentcobizmag.com

How environmentalism and the oil and gas industry can coexist

It’s no secret that Colorado has some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the country. It’s also no secret that the people of Colorado are passionate about keeping our lands beautiful for generations to come. Industry and human development might seem like a hindrance to that goal, but there are many ways that industrial progress and environmental protection can coexist and thrive together.

Comments / 0

Community Policy