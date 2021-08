Even though it belongs to an elite, I have never thought of Latin as an elitist subject. The first time I ever came across any Latin was on a primary school trip to the Blackburn Rovers football ground, Ewood Park. The club’s motto, which we eight-year-olds mistook for French, is “Arte et Labore” (“By Skill and Labour”), a phrase well-suited to the working-class roots to which this and all football clubs belong.