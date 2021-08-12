Gold’s Rebound Fizzles as Inflation Puts Taper Timing in Focus
(Bloomberg) -- Gold wavered after its biggest gain in three months as moderating U.S. inflation clouded the outlook for when the Federal Reserve may start easing stimulus. Consumer prices in the U.S. climbed at a slower pace last month than in June, according to data released on Wednesday. That triggered a move higher for gold as concerns about the Fed’s urgency to pull back on monetary stimulus softened, though prices are still lower this week after a flash crash on Monday.za.investing.com
Comments / 0