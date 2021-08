1.2k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been searching for a tight end to serve as a receiving complement to starter George Kittle. Last season, the 49ers signed Jordan Reed, in hopes he could stay healthy enough to be that threat. But he and Kittle were both in and out of the lineup, keeping the coach's plan waiting at least another season.