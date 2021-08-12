Cancel
Environment

Trash, recycling and yard waste pickup

 5 days ago

Waste Management is operating one hour early for the summer. Please have all containers curbside by 6 a.m. today to ensure pick up. View Waste Management's collection calendar: www.springhillks.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3913/2021-Waste-Management-collection-calendar.

Related
Fayette, MODemocrat-Leader

City revises trash contract to include yard waste collection

The people have spoken. Fayette residents have been complaining about the lack of yard waste pickup since the city switched trash companies beginning on June 1. Now it appears that yard waste service …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Bremerton, WAkitsapdailynews.com

Labor shortage causes delays in yard waste pickup

BREMERTON — Labor shortages for Waste Management in Bremerton meant yard waste was left uncollected for some customers twice in July. Commissioner Ed Wolfe first became aware of the issue on July 30 when one of his constituents wrote to him. By Aug. 3, he said his email inbox was full of complaints from residents about the lack of service. Wolfe estimated 1,500 residents were impacted by the disruption in pickups.
Bexley, OHNBC4 Columbus

Yard waste piling up

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) -- In May 2021, Better Call 4 spoke with Shawna McGreevy about her frustration with yard waste and recycling piling up in her neighborhood. https://nbc4i.co/2Vyi6ji.
Arvada, COPosted by
Marta De Leon

Arvada City Holds Waste and Recycling Program

ARVADA, CO—The Arvada government has scheduled the Waste and Recycling program in Arvada with several types of recycling, which taking place at different times. The government hopes that all levels of society can participate in the waste and recycling program activities in the city of Arvada.
Politicslmoa.news

County Waste simplifies trash collection

County Waste (GFL) informs LMOA that they will be simplifying trash collection routes for the convenience of all residents. Going into effect on Monday, August 23, 2021, all trash collection will take place on Thursdays and Fridays only. To accomplish this practical adjustment, GFL divides our community into two zones...
Midland County, MIbigrapidsnews.com

Some still waiting weeks, months for recycling pickup

Trash and recycling pickup delays with Republic Waste Services continue to leave Midland and Gladwin township residents uncertain of when they can expect pickup of full – and now, empty – collection bins. Republic is a solid waste collection company serving trash and recycling collection to over 600 towns in...
Darke County, OHcountynewsonline.org

Contamination Causes Arcanum Recycling Bin Removal

Did you know that any non-recyclable item placed in a recycling bin is considered contamination? A single piece of contamination in a recycling bin can have far-reaching, long-lasting impacts. Recyclables that have been contaminated can no longer be processed, and instead pose a further risk to other recyclables. This can mean that entire bins of valuable recycling can be diverted to the landfill. In Darke County, the solid waste district holds various recycling events for residents to dispose of their hard to recycle items. Even though the district recycles these items on an annual basis, Rumpke CAN NOT accept them in their recycling bins. Items such as televisions, stereos, air conditioners, household chemicals, paint, construction debris, wiring, batteries, plastic home goods and toys, and tires are prohibited in the bin.
Jackson, MSWLBT

Waste Management: COVID-19 staffing shortages could delay trash pickup

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officials with Waste management say trash pickup in Jackson could be delayed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Katie Cowen, Waste Management’s senior district manager, and Jamie Travis, the managing member of WDS LLC, issued this statement:. “We are currently experiencing intermittent COVID-related staffing shortages...
Avon, OHMorning Journal

Avon debates trash pickup delays

Avon City Council wants answers from trash and recycling contractor Republic Services in the midst of service delays impacting a number of Lorain County municipalities. During Council’s Aug. 2 work session, multiple Council members expressed frustration with Republic citing calls from constituents due to delayed pickup. Mayor Bryan Jensen reported...
Pelham, ALShelby Reporter

Pelham shares update on trash and recycling issues

PELHAM – Residents throughout the city of Pelham have been facing a number of issues with trash and recycling pickup over the past few weeks. The city shared an update on Aug. 6 regarding next steps. City leaders met with Waste Management officials on Aug. 5 to discuss the company’s...
Seymour, TXtexomashomepage.com

City of Seymour looking to fix trash pickup inconsistencies

SEYMOUR (KFDX/KJTL) — Some residents in Seymour are speaking out about the inconsistencies in trash pickup. Residents said they’ve gone through periods of two weeks without their trash being picked up. Throughout history, civilizations have buried trash, burned trash and just thrown it out into the street. Thankfully, nowadays we...
Ogle County, ILRochelle News-Leader

2021 waste reduction and recycling grants available

OREGON – The final round of waste reduction/recycling grants for 2021 available from the Ogle County Solid Waste Management Department is coming up in September. The grants are for businesses, schools, churches or non-profit groups wanting to establish or improve waste reduction and recycling programs and services. The grants are...
Columbia, MOColumbia Missourian

City should rethink recycling schedule and pickup

Editor’s note: This letter was submitted to the City of Columbia. My name is Jayden Griebel. I am 11 years old. I am a Scout, fisherman and outdoorsman. Since you stopped picking up recycling every week, I see that the recycling centers are overflowing with trash/recyclable materials. I am concerned about the recycling schedule of every other week.
Radnor Township, PAradnor.com

Wednesday, August 25: Yard Waste Collection Cancelled

Please be advised, the Radnor Township Public Works staff is receiving critical traffic safety training and therefore yard waste collection will be suspended on Wednesday, August 25th. The yard waste collection will resume as normal on Wednesday, September 1. NOTE: The Bulk Pickup Program will NOT be interrupted on Wednesday,...
Groves, TXPort Arthur News

More houses & more trash causing Groves garbage pickup concerns

GROVES — Despite the city’s efforts to reduce the amount of garbage being picked up on routes, Groves council members are moving forward with plans to add another garbage truck in the future. In June, the city voted to approve a raise in prices for residents with more than one...
Albany, ORtribuneledgernews.com

Republic set to begin new waste pickup options

Aug. 11—Republic Services customers in Albany will have new yard waste and food waste options starting early next month. Beginning Sept. 6, Republic Services will shift to weekly yard debris cart pickup for Albany residences as well as allow customers to put food waste in the yard waste cart. The...
Novato, CAmarinlocalnews.com

Free e-waste pickup in Novato

Novato Sanitary District announced that it is providing funding to the Conservation Corps of the North Bay (CCNB) to provide Novato residents with free E-Waste pick-up services. There is no need to haul your broken TV or computer off to a recycler; CCNB will come to you. This program, which...
Malibu, CAmalibucity.org

Malibu Launches Organic Waste Recycling for Businesses and Residents

The City of Malibu is launching a new mandatory organic waste recycling program to help Malibu businesses and residents reduce their carbon footprint and the impacts of climate change. The program also meets mandatory requirements established under California Senate Bill 1383. “Malibu is committed to protecting the environment and doing...

