The proportion of pupils awarded top GCSE grades has soared to an all-time high after exams were cancelled for the second year in a row due to the Covid crisis.Hundreds of thousands of youngsters have been given results determined by their teachers, with pupils only assessed on what they have been taught during the pandemic.Overall, 28.9 per cent of GCSE entries were awarded one of the three top grades this year – up by 2.7 percentage points on last year, figures for England, Wales and Northern Ireland show.It represents a significant rise on 2019, the last year in which...