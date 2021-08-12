Cancel
Religion

A Prayer for Man: Interceding for Guys Who Struggle With Despair

By Paul Maxwell
churchleaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe men soothe ourselves with illusions of strength, with fantasies of control, with digital delusions. We daydream about becoming titans in our own world—respected, loved, honored, desired. But we’re often hurting…to the point that we’re destroying ourselves. Prayer for man has never been more important. We men know we’re never...

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

ReligionPosted by
Praise 93.3

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . .

What The Bible Says About The Pandemic . . . Many outbreaks of pandemic diseases, such as COVID-19, have caused many to ask why God allows, or even causes, pandemic diseases and whether such illnesses are a definite sign of the end times. The Bible describes numerous occasions when God brought plagues and diseases on His people and on His enemies "to make you see my power"(Exodus 9:14,16). He used plagues on Egypt to force Pharaoh to release the Israelites from bondage, while sparing His people from being affected by them (Exodus 12:13) thus indicating His sovereign control over diseases and other afflictions. God also warned His people of the consequences of disobedience, including plagues (Leviticus 26:21-25). On two occasions, God destroyed 14,700 people and 24,000 people for various acts of disobedience (Numbers 16:49 and 25:9).
ReligionBelief.Net

5 Things Jesus Never Said

Jesus continues to be one of the misinterpreted and misquoted figures. While we want to get the words of Jesus right, we often fall short. Sometimes, this is because of our limited understanding of scripture. Other times, it’s because we accept the words of the world. Many of us don’t realize that we’ve bought into these misinterpretations. It’s imperative that we truly hear the words of Jesus to understand what God is saying to us and how He is leading us. Here are five things Jesus never said.
Religionguideposts.org

How to Speak to God with Just One Syllable

The notion is not original with me. Short one-word prayers go back hundreds of years. I have often turned to the mystic 14th-century author of a book called The Cloud of Unknowing. He might have been a monk. Nobody knows his name. Just his advice. He suggests not just short...
ReligionDesiring God

I Lay My Life in Your Hands

Down through church history, Christians have referred to the seven statements Jesus spoke from the cross as the “last words” of Christ. According to tradition, the very last of these last words, which Jesus cried out before giving himself over to death, were these: “Father, into your hands I commit my spirit” (Luke 23:46).
Religionchurchleaders.com

Ed Stetzer: 6 Marks of Church Dysfunction

Over many years of ministry I have both seen and been a part of some wonderful organizations. I’ve also seen many healthy, vibrant churches and worked with some fantastic leaders. But I also see people involved in unhealthy Christian churches and organizations, and have seen this reality firsthand as well. In this three-part series, “Moving Unhealthy Organizations Toward Health,” I’m going to talk to you about the clear signs of organizational dysfunction.
churchleaders.com

Cain’s Fury and God’s Mercy

One of the striking features of the narrative of Cain and Abel in Genesis 4 is the way in which God shows up and how much. This seems often go to overlooked because our attention is drawn immediately to the conflict between siblings. We are captivated and horrified by how things unfold between brothers.Yet, at the center of the story is God who is pursuing and protecting Cain. God’s mercy.
Religionftc.co

What Percent of God is Good?

Last week I heard a wonderful and inspiring story of a young man who, during a routine physical, was sent immediately to the hospital to investigate a knot on his collar bone. After extensive testing, it was determined that there was a 99% chance that the growth was bone cancer. When the boy’s devastated parents broke the news to their son, his response was calm and full of child-like faith. He simply returned, “but I still have one percent.” Church and family members prayed. A vigil was held. The boy’s baseball team came to his house and prayed over him. Soon after the outpouring of prayer, the final test results came back, showing no signs of cancer. The family joyfully announced that their precious son got his one percent, concluding with the proclamation that “God is good!” The young man’s father told a reporter, “It was an amazing experience to see how God can work.” Indeed, the goodness of God was expressed through a miracle for this family, and for the young man who maintained all along that this would be the outcome. And the outcome was solid evidence of the goodness of God.
Religioncrowrivermedia.com

SERMONETTE: Through baptism, sins are forgiven, hearts are renewed

Genesis 12:1-3 says, “The Lord had said to Abram, ‘Go from your country, your people and your father’s household to the land I will show you. I will make you into a great nation, and I will bless you; I will make your name great, and you will be a blessing. I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse; and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you.’”
Religiondailypostathenian.com

The power of prayer

We have some amazing promises within the Word of God that give encouragement, hope, and power for our lives as we trust that Word. Why should we doubt these promises? We have seen the fulfillment of so many of the promises of God come true through the history of the children of Israel. We have the promise given to Abraham, in Genesis 12:1-3, that God would make him into a great nation and that all nations of the earth would be blessed through his seed. That seed we know as Jesus our Savior, the Messiah prophesied about, throughout the Old Testament.
ReligionThe Weekly Challenger

The House of Prayer

“And said unto them, it is written, my house shall be called the house of prayer; but you have made it a den of thieves (Matthew 21:13).”. People join spiritual communities and attend religious services for various reasons. Many people do so out of the sincerity of their hearts and hunger for holistic growth and development. Some people do it out of duty, fear, or obligation. Others do it because it has become a ritual, or it is a common practice of their families and friends.
Religionblcklst.com

The Theology of Cinema: Despair

This commonly occurs at the end of Act Two — what is often called All Is Lost — representing an existential crisis for the Protagonist. As many of you may know, I have a background in the academic study of theology, a B.A. in religious studies from the University of Virginia and a Masters of Divinity degree from Yale. So it is only natural I bring that perspective to how I view and understand movies and screenwriting.
ReligionPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Rev. Roy Delia: Eternal life granted only to those who believe

“And as Moses lifted up the serpent in the wilderness, even so must the Son of man be lifted up: That whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have eternal life. For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. For God sent not his Son into the world to condemn the world; but that the world through him might be saved. He that believeth on him is not condemned: but he that believeth not is condemned already, because he hath not believed in the name of the only begotten Son of God” (John3:14-18).
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

This Is for Anyone Who Struggles With Letting Go of a Crush

If you look up the definition of “crush” in the Cambridge Dictionary, you’ll get the following:. “a strong but temporary attraction for someone”. The Webster’s dictionary, on the other hand, defines crushes as:. “an intense and usually passing infatuation”. These definitions don’t do justice to what a crush actually feels...
Religionchurchleaders.com

What Every Pastor Needs (But Won’t Tell You)

The general stereotype of the modern-day minister is radically false. The men who lead the 350,000 churches in America usually minister to a congregation that averages about 90 members, only a small percentage of churches are megachurches with thousands of members. They spend their weeks with more to do than they have time for. They long for more time to study and pray, while there seems to be a never-ending parade of demands on their time for other things to do, from visiting the sick, to counseling, to maintenance around the church building. Yes, many of these men wear multiple hats and do far more than what their written job description calls for, and certainly more than the biblical idea of their offices within the church. I’d like to share what every pastor needs, but won’t tell you. Fortunately, the Bible does.
ReligionThomasville Times-Enterprise

Spiritual death

Those who habitually live in sin are spiritually dead or lost. Those who refuse to accept that Jesus Christ is God are lost. All who disbelieve in Christ are lost, spiritually dead souls. And sadly that includes most people living today. How very sad that the ticket to heaven is...
NFLchurchleaders.com

3 Ways Worship Leaders Can Encourage Congregational Expression

Here in Denver, every season is filled with some sort of fanaticism over a sports team. I’m an NBA fan, so I love to go to Nuggets games. In the spring, the weather’s amazing and it’s fun to go to the ball park and cheer on the Rockies. Last but not least, the NFL season brings on the undeniable force of the Broncos. One thing that’s common with each team is people in attendance expressing their adoration. So, I ask myself, “Why doesn’t that expression follow them to church?”
Religionchurchleaders.com

Pastor: Get Up and Try Again

Whether it’s the pastor’s hat or therapist’s hat I was wearing at the time, so many of the people I’ve worked with over the years are people who have been bludgeoned and knocked down by life. The mission at that moment? To help them get up and try again. It’s the only way forward to eventual victory.

Comments / 1

