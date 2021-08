It is hard to believe that August has arrived, and September is just around the corner. After most kids have been out of school since March 2020. it will be almost like having a kindergartener again even if they are a senior! That first day of school is always exciting and emotional for the first-time student and parents. In 1970 and 1971, when my two oldest boys started school, I played the strong parent role. Walking them down the hallways of Buckingham Elementary, leaving them in the care of the teacher, walking bravely out to my car. Turning around I got out of the car and walked across the lawn to the back of the school and peered in the windows. How embarrassing when the teacher and students waved at me — including my own boys!