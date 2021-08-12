Commentary: Marilyn Quigley - The new ABC's in progressives' school curriculum

I watched the Youtube video of last week’s meeting of the Elko County School District’s Board of trustees (7/27/2001). My, how times have changed! I spent my entire 35-year career working in the Elko County School District as a teacher, coach, and Central Office administrator. I attended more of those meetings than I care to admit, and I can recall plenty of instances where people got out of line in one way or another. But not once, NOT EVER, did I see more blatant examples of unethical behavior in that room, both from attendees and from individual Board members.