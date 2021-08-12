Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Dog missing for 2 years reunited with family after they saw him on TV

By Catherine Garcia
Posted by 
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Wisconsin man who fell asleep with the television on wasn't dreaming when he woke up and saw his missing dog on the morning news. The Milwaukee man, identified as Dwight, was stirred awake last month during a segment on WITI-TV about dogs available for adoption. He immediately knew that the small brown dog with an underbite on the television screen was Payday, his dog that went missing about two years ago. Payday was his daughter's best friend, and the family never gave up hope that the dog would find its way back to them.

theweek.com

Comments / 22

The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Payday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
Amomama

Man Pets a Stranger's Dog and Makes Unexpected Move

A homeowner’s CCTV captured footage of a stranger leaning into a fence and petting a dog roaming free on the front lawn. However, his shocking intentions were made clear after he stole something. Often, CCTV footage captures the weirdest and funniest moments, but one homeowner was shocked to find a...
Animalstoofab.com

Watch Hero Yorkie Save Young Girl from Coyote Attack

"I ran to the sidewalk and started screaming for help -- no one heard me," said the 10-year-old dog owner. A tiny Yorkshire terrier proved to be one of the big dogs as she fended off a wild coyote from attacking her 10-year-old owner. Incredible home surveillance video captured Lily...
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Tiny abandoned Chihuahua sobs waiting for someone to save him

A tiny chihuahua was abandoned on the streets. He was spotted by children in the area. His nails were so very long and he couldn’t see well anymore. He was a senior. Rescuers carefully and lovingly started the process of trying to rescue him. He was very scared and since he couldn’t see, he was scared of everything.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

4-Year-Old Returns Home With Baby Deer As New Friend

Have you ever read the novel The Yearling? It is a famous novel first published back in 1938 and made into a movie in 1948. This would be the modern-day telling of that story. Meet Dominic Brown- when his parents took him on vacation in the Shenandoah National Park young Dominic went for a walk and returned home with a new friend... A baby deer.
AnimalsFox5 KVVU

VIDEO: Brave little dog tries to protect 10-year-old girl from coyote attack

(Meredith) -- A brave little dog put up a big fight while defending its 10-year-old owner from a coyote attack. Lily Kwan said she was walking her 6-year-old Yorkshire terrier, named Macy, in their Toronto neighborhood Tuesday morning when a coyote started chasing them. Home security video shows the 10-year-old...
Kane County, ILPosted by
CBS Chicago

Dog Owner Devastated After Neighbor, Husband Of Wayne Village President, Shot His Dog Dead; Village President Said Husband Feared For His Life

WAYNE, Ill. (CBS) — A devastated dog owner in Kane County said Thursday that his neighbor shot and killed one of his beloved pets. The Kane County Sheriff’s Department late Thursday was going over security video showing the man’s two dogs walking with their dog-sitter outside his home in Wayne. When they reached the river, the owner said his neighbor opened fire – killing his dog, Ludwig. The neighbor told police the dogs were on his property and acting aggressive. “I ran down there. She had my dog, and I stood – I’m like, ‘What the hell?’” said dog owner Joe Petit. “The...

Comments / 22

Community Policy