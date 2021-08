After a damp start to the workweek, rain is expected to pick up again on Tuesday. Fog will be likely heading out the door in the morning. Temperatures will remain below our seasonal average, with a high in the upper 70s. Although the temperatures are a bit cooler, the muggy air will stick around. Dew points are expected to be in the 70s today. Showers will be on and off throughout the day. A few rumbles of thunder will remain possible. The highest chance for wet weather will be towards the afternoon.