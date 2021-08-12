Cancel
Perryville, MO

St. Vincent de Paul Parish ‘does not believe’ ransomware attack leaked personal or financial information

kzimksim.com
 5 days ago

A ransomware attack against St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville has caused minimal damage. Multimedia manager of the Archdiocese of St. Louis Maria Lemakis said the parish discovered the attack on its internal network server Aug. 2. The parish doesn’t believe that any sensitive personal or financial information was compromised. The ransomware attack was immediately reported to law enforcement officials and is under investigation. A representative of the Perryville Police Department said an investigation into the ransomware attack was turned over to the FBI. The parish is working to restore its network from its off-site data backups as quickly as possible and is working to prevent future attacks. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

