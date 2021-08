Record: 35-78. Pace: 50-112. Change on 2004: 0. Welcome to the latest in my series of “guest recaps”, but I don’t actually mind this one too much. This SnakePit duty did mean I got to slide out of going to a grandchild’s birthday party, and instead got to let my inner anti-social bastard fly, since Mrs. S was attending it. This recap is thus brought to you from the basement, where I am watching the game on one monitor, while simultaneously recapping and catching up on movie reviews on the other. There may be Doritos involved as well, but I can neither confirm nor deny that.