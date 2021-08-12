Movie in the Park- Raya & The Last Dragon

Paisley Trent Writer In Murrieta, the series of events in the new Town Square Park Amphitheater will continue with two movie showings August 7 and 14. John Demps' Full Effect Band played a mix of R&B, dance and rock July 10 and Kylie Trout Band July 17 performed country music. But those looking to spend some time at the park will see something different in August, When two movies – Sonic the Hedgehog and Field of Dreams – will play at dusk around 8 p.m. This summer has been Special Events Coordinator Laura Frasso’s 14th year coordinating the movies in the park series. She wrote that events such as the concert and movies in the park are very popular in Murrieta and loved by the residents along with the city council and administrators who encourage the events and for.