Movie in the Park- Raya & The Last Dragon

SAUGATUCK, MI (WYVN-FM) – The return of the annual “Movie in the Park” in downtown Saugatuck is this Saturday evening, Aug. 14, 2021. Sponsored by Mill Pond Reality, the film “The Peanut Butter Falcon” will be shown at dusk in Coghlin Park, 60 Griffith St., on the banks of Saugatuck Harbor, on a 30-foot inflatable screen. The movie, starring Shai LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson, tells the story of a man with Down Syndrome who runs away from a residential nursing home to pursue a dream of being a professional wrestler, and the outlaw who befriends him and becomes his coach and ally.
