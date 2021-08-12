Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Movie in the Park- Raya & The Last Dragon

hpil.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe sure to bring your family and friends with lawn chairs and blanket to attend our Movie in the Park. Games and activities start at 8:00 p.m. with the movie kicking off at dusk. Snacks are refreshment for sale.

www.hpil.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raya#The Last Dragon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Related
Moviesbeavercreekohio.gov

Movie Night at Dominick Lofino Park

Join the City of Beavercreek's Parks, Recreation & Culture Division Friday, August 6, at Dominick Lofino Park to enjoy free popcorn and watch a movie on the big screen! The featured movie is Raya and the Last Dragon. This event begins at 7 p.m. but the movie will start at dusk. See you there!
Relationshipswichitaonthecheap.com

Family Movie & Game Night at Naftzger Park

Bring your family out to Naftzger Park for a fun night of yard games, movies, and food from Big B’s Beef food truck!. Starting at 7 p.m. yard games will be available to enjoy with your family and friends. They will also have a double feature starting at 7:45 p.m....
Rock Island, ILrigov.org

Rock Island Parks and Recreation Hosts Drive-in Movie

Join the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department for a Drive-in Movie in the Park on Saturday, August 14th. Join the Rock Island Parks and Recreation Department for a Drive-in Movie in the Park on Saturday, August 14th. Raya The Last Dragon, a family friendly movie, will be the feature presentation at the Campbell Sports Complex located at 8399 29th St W, Rock Island. Gates will open for cars to park at 7:15 pm. All cars must be parked by 8:15 pm, for the movie to begin at dusk. A mobile concession stand (cash only) will be available. A fun activity before the movie will be offered by the Rock Island Library.
Moviesjambroadcasting.com

Movies in the Park continues Friday in Kerrville-Schreiner Park

The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s ‘Movies in the Park’ series will continue this Friday, August 6 at 9 p.m. with the showing of “Lilo and Stitch” (Rated PG.) The event will take place at the amphitheater in Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway. Individuals are encouraged to bring their own...
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Double feature movie night at Bays Mountain Park

KINGSPORT — The lineup for the Friday the 13th Cinema Under the Stars movie event next week at Bays Mountain Park has been changed to a double feature. Originally, the park planned to show a made-for-television version of 1980’s “Friday the 13th,” but the film was not available in a format that the park’s projectors can play, according to a release from Bays Mountain Park.
Salida, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Movies at Marvin Park to Feature ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

The City of Salida Arts and Culture as well as the Parks and Recreation departments have teamed up to bring the community a showing of Raya and the Last Dragon in Marvin Park, 900 West First Street, Salida, CO 81201. The event will take place on Wednesday, August 11. Gates open at 7:30 p.m. and the film will start around 8:30 p.m.
Travelers Rest, SCTR Tribune

Trailblazer Park: Movies in the Park are Saturdays in August

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. – The city of Travelers Rest's 2021 Movies in the Park series at Trailblazer Park kicks off Sat., Aug. 7 with Godzilla vs Kong. The free, family-friendly movies start at dusk (around 8:30 p,m). Food trucks will be on site. Picnic baskets are allowed. (No alcohol.) Movies...
Bradford, PABradford Era

Outdoor movie at Callahan Park scheduled

The Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free outdoor showing of “Jumanji: The Next Level” at Callahan Park on Aug. 20. People can start to arrive at 7 p.m. with the movie starting between 7:45 and 8 pm. The movie screen will be under the large pavilion with...
Murrieta, CAValley News

Murrieta’s movies in the park set for August

Paisley Trent Writer In Murrieta, the series of events in the new Town Square Park Amphitheater will continue with two movie showings August 7 and 14. John Demps' Full Effect Band played a mix of R&B, dance and rock July 10 and Kylie Trout Band July 17 performed country music. But those looking to spend some time at the park will see something different in August, When two movies – Sonic the Hedgehog and Field of Dreams – will play at dusk around 8 p.m. This summer has been Special Events Coordinator Laura Frasso’s 14th year coordinating the movies in the park series. She wrote that events such as the concert and movies in the park are very popular in Murrieta and loved by the residents along with the city council and administrators who encourage the events and for.
Saugatuck, MIwhtc.com

Annual Movie in the Park Returns to Saugatuck on Saturday

SAUGATUCK, MI (WYVN-FM) – The return of the annual “Movie in the Park” in downtown Saugatuck is this Saturday evening, Aug. 14, 2021. Sponsored by Mill Pond Reality, the film “The Peanut Butter Falcon” will be shown at dusk in Coghlin Park, 60 Griffith St., on the banks of Saugatuck Harbor, on a 30-foot inflatable screen. The movie, starring Shai LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson, tells the story of a man with Down Syndrome who runs away from a residential nursing home to pursue a dream of being a professional wrestler, and the outlaw who befriends him and becomes his coach and ally.
Banks, ORBanks Post

'Movie in the Park' returns with 'Tom and Jerry' on August 6

Coming Friday, August 6, as dusk settles over the city at Greenville City Park, join the community gathering that is the Banks Movie in the Park. The Aug. 6 flick features none other than those slapstick sillies Tom & Jerry. However, this cat and mouse feature is not one of the animated classics from yesteryear or the remake from 1992. It’s the newly-released 2021 live-action/computer-animated comedy starring Chloe Grace Moretz, Michael Pena, Colin Jost, and Rob Delany.
Hopkinsville, KYwhopam.com

Jurassic World to be shown Friday night at Movies in the Park

Movies in the Park resumes in Hopkinsville Friday night with Jurassic World. Toby Hudson with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation says it begins about 8 p.m. Friday at Second Street Park and there will also be concessions available at the event. There’s a movie each month somewhere in Hopkinsville and the...
Asbury Park, NJthecoaster.net

Movies Returning to Asbury Park’s ShowRoom Cinemas

The ShowRoom Cinemas in Asbury Park has a new owner and movie fans can look forward to seeing first-run films on the big screen again. Owners Mike Sodano and Nancy Sabino announced the sale of the Cookman Avenue Art House theaters a year after they closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings. Details of the sale to new owner Daria Parr of Manasquan were announced in a press release this week.
LifestyleComicBook

Walt Disney World to Retire Two Fan-Favorite Attractions

A lot of change is coming to Walt Disney World this year, thanks to the park's 50th anniversary celebration that kicks off in October. Some changes are just for the celebration, while others are a bit more permanent. Unfortunately, two of Walt Disney World's most popular fireworks shows fall into the latter category, as they're leaving the parks in October with no plans to return at any point in the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy