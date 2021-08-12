Stoddard County man faces felonies charges for alleged sexual assault

A Stoddard County man has been charged with several felonies in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occured Saturday. Ryan Brown is facing charges of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sodomy, kidnapping, domestic assault, and armed criminal action. Initial charges were filed, and a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest without bond on Monday. After an extensive search by the Dexter Police Department, the Stoddard, Bollinger, and Mississippi County sheriff’s offices, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals Service, Brown was apprehended Tuesday and remains in-custody. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.