Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stoddard County, MO

Stoddard County man faces felonies charges for alleged sexual assault

kzimksim.com
 5 days ago

A Stoddard County man has been charged with several felonies in connection with an alleged sexual assault that occured Saturday. Ryan Brown is facing charges of first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forcible sodomy, kidnapping, domestic assault, and armed criminal action. Initial charges were filed, and a warrant was issued for Brown’s arrest without bond on Monday. After an extensive search by the Dexter Police Department, the Stoddard, Bollinger, and Mississippi County sheriff’s offices, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the U.S. Marshals Service, Brown was apprehended Tuesday and remains in-custody. You can learn more in the Southeast Missourian.

www.kzimksim.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stoddard County, MO
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Dexter, MO
Government
Dexter, MO
Crime & Safety
Stoddard County, MO
Government
County
Stoddard County, MO
County
Mississippi County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Dexter, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Domestic Violence#The U S Marshals Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Even Biden allies question execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Under withering criticism from Republicans and some in his own party, President Joe Biden clarified Monday what he has been reluctant to articulate about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan: He's much more concerned about the blood and treasure of his own country. "I will not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy