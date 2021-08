Dragon Ball Super explained why Vegeta loves fighting so much with the newest chapter of the series! If there's one constant about him since being first introduced to the series, it's that Vegeta loves to fight. As he has expressed at many moments through the franchise thus far, Vegeta's pride as a Saiyan means not only does he get stronger through each fight (and thus fighting is literally in his blood), but he himself thrives on the challenge of it. But the Granolah the Survivor arc has been the first time Vegeta has been challenged about this philosophy mentally.