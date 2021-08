We've had record high temps (and a lot of smoke) this week in Northern Colorado, but there could be a very snowy winter ahead of us, so try to enjoy it. While we hope the triple-digit days are behind us for this year, according to 9NEWS, the Front Range of Colorado and the Denver Metro area have reached record highs, tying last year's record of 98 degrees on Monday. So if you're like me, you're thinking of one thing: those crisp fall mornings and changing leaves. But what's on the other side of it could be a lot of snow shoveling, at least that's what the Farmers' Almanac thinks.