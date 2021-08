Eminem isn’t just a legendary rapper: he’s also a proud father of three children, two of whom he adopted. Here’s everything to know about Eminem’s kids. Eminem, 48, has enjoyed a widely-successful rapping career over the years, and along the way he’s had three special people cheering him on. The “Lose Yourself” crooner is a proud father to three children, all of whom share a special bond with their famous dad. He has biological daughter Hailie Jade Mathers, 25, and also adopted two kids: Alaina Mathers, 28, and 19-year-old Whitney Scott Mathers, the latter of whom recently came out as non-binary and now goes by Stevie Laine.