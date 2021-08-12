New restaurants planned for Naples area

Following the Opening of Iron Hill’s Buckhead Location in 2020, this Will Be the Company’s Second Brewery & Restaurant in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. EXTON, PA — Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, the most award-winning brewery east of the Mississippi, will officially open the doors of its newest location in Perimeter on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 12:00pm. Located at 1224 Hammond Drive in the Twelve24 building, the new space will feature Iron Hill’s signature on-site craft brewing facility and scratch kitchen, pairing the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops. The new location will be open from 12pm-10pm Sunday through Thursday, and 12pm-11pm Friday and Saturday. Iron Hill’s Perimeter opening will complement their existing Buckhead location, serving both the metro and suburban areas of Atlanta.