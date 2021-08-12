Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

New restaurants planned for Naples area

By Tim ATEN Knows
Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: Just out of curiosity, what is going to happen to the old Deep Lagoon location since they moved to the Pelican Bay Marketplace commercial center? Is it for sale or is it being offered for lease? — Silvana Presiga, Naples. A: It turns out that the owners of Deep...

naples.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food Restaurants#Seafood Restaurant#Naples#Commercial Real Estate#Food Drink#Pelican Bay Marketplace#Phelan Family Brands#Pinchers#The Bay House#Fishmarket Restaurant#Phelans#Pelican Bay#Mexican#Peruvian#Checker#Spanish#La Granja Naples Corp#Canadians#Comfort Inn Suites#5 83 Acre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Bradenton Herald

Dirty dining: Inspectors find mold and grime at Bradenton area restaurants and grills

Florida’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants routinely inspects restaurants, food trucks and other food service establishments for public health and cleanliness issues. During the most recent inspections in Manatee County, several restaurants were cited for moldy buildup on drink and ice equipment. Other problems included grubby kitchens and food left...
PhillyBite

The Best Pizza Restaurants in New Jersey

Is fortunate to be among the few states with an abundance of Top Pizza restaurants. We have you covered with the Best of New Jersey Pizza from a coal-fired shop to a retro counter pizza. Where to Get The Best Pizza in NJ. With a large Italian population bordered by...
lacucinaitaliana.com

Two Miami Italian Restaurants Announce New York Area Locations

New York City restaurants have long been drawn to Miami, opening outposts of familiar Manhattan and Brooklyn brands in the tropics. The concept makes sense: Developers like the idea of a splashy name associated with their hotel or real estate deal; many of the tourists who come to the city are from New York or at least familiar with New York’s buzziest restaurants; and a Miami location adds a bit of glamour to a restaurateur’s portfolio (not to mention a warm place to visit for business during winter).
billypenn.com

Philly area restaurants requiring vaccination: a running list

💌 Love Philly? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter to get everything you need to know about Philadelphia, every day. With Philadelphia enacting COVID restrictions that offer businesses a choice between having everyone mask on entry or checking vaccination status at the door, several food and drink establishments are adopting the latter.
Fort Myers Beach, FLFlorida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

Lani Kai Island Resort, 1400 Estero Blvd., Fort Myers Beach; 239-463-3111 or www.bayinnfmb.com. Forget the chairs, forget the booths. You get glider seating at the Sun Deck Restaurant, atop the sixth floor of the Lani Kai. And did we mention the Gulf view? It’s glorious and it’s unobstructed. Views aside, the Sun Deck offers specials each night. It’s also open all day, starting at 8 a.m., and has a happy hour that is 4-7 p.m. daily. Live entertainment now is presented from the Sun Deck Sky Stage 5-9 p.m. daily. There also is outside dining at the resort’s Sabal Palm patio.
tribuneledgernews.com

Where two new fried chicken fast food restaurants plan to open in Myrtle Beach

Aug. 4—A pair of new fried chicken fast food restaurants plan to open on Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. Both a Kentucky Fried Chicken and a Bojangles have requests on Thursday's agenda of the City of Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board. The Kentucky Fried Chicken proposed for 900 South Kings...
San Jose, CAMercury News

Fresh-air finds: 9 Bay Area restaurants with awesome alfresco dining

When we first started highlighting great alfresco dining spots for Eat Drink Play readers years ago, patios were the exception rather than the rule. The year 2020 changed all that. Now virtually every restaurant has tables spilling out onto the sidewalk. Even with the return of indoor dining, the Bay Area weather is so glorious that we’re still likely to ask for an outdoor table at every opportunity.
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Area restaurants face worker shortage

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Depending on who you ask, Zaffiro’s Pizza on Milwaukee’s east side has the best pizza in town. But today and every day recently, their dining room sits empty. For lunch, they are open for carryout and delivery. They only have the staff to open the dining room for dinner five nights a week, and owner Mike Zaffiro wonders how long they can keep this current level going.
Atlanta, GABrewbound.com

Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant to Open 2nd Location in Atlanta Metro Area

Following the Opening of Iron Hill’s Buckhead Location in 2020, this Will Be the Company’s Second Brewery & Restaurant in the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. EXTON, PA — Iron Hill Brewery and Restaurant, the most award-winning brewery east of the Mississippi, will officially open the doors of its newest location in Perimeter on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 12:00pm. Located at 1224 Hammond Drive in the Twelve24 building, the new space will feature Iron Hill’s signature on-site craft brewing facility and scratch kitchen, pairing the freshest ingredients with the highest quality grains and hops. The new location will be open from 12pm-10pm Sunday through Thursday, and 12pm-11pm Friday and Saturday. Iron Hill’s Perimeter opening will complement their existing Buckhead location, serving both the metro and suburban areas of Atlanta.
Houston, TXtheleadernews.com

Area restaurants, residents respond to Delta variant surge with caution

Heights resident John Frels has been cautious about dining out since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Frels, who moderates the Facebook group “Houston Heights Foodies,” said he’s been disappointed by some of the restaurants in the area whose employees have not been masked and others that have opened to full capacity.
WRAL

Triangle-area restaurants, music venue among latest to require vaccination proof

Raleigh, N.C. — As COVID-19 cases continue to spike throughout the state and nationwide, two Triangle restaurants have announced they will require indoor diners to show proof of vaccination. In addition, one music venue in Durham is requiring proof of vaccination for all indoor shows. Pizzeria Mercato in Carrboro will...
Curtis Macken

Most Romantic Restaurants in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA – If you are looking for a perfect venue to celebrate your special day or spend some quality time with your loved one, here are some impressive venues to go for a romantic occasion in the New Orleans area.
San Francisco, CArestaurantbusinessonline.com

More areas re-instate mask requirement for restaurant guests

Customers of restaurants in Louisiana and the Bay Area of California have been ordered to wear facemasks again, regardless of their vaccination status, in the latest signs of a backslide toward safety measures that were lifted off the industry in May and June. In California, facemasks will be required of...
Berkeley, CASFGate

Popular Bay Area Thai restaurant Farmhouse Kitchen to open Berkeley location

Farmhouse Kitchen, the Bay Area Thai restaurant known for its festively decorated dining rooms and vibrant blue rice served with the popular hat yai fried chicken, is opening a new location in Berkeley. According to Berkeleyside, the local mini-chain plans to open in the former Dara Thai Lao Cuisine space at 1549 Shattuck Ave., just a few doors down from Chez Panisse.
San Francisco, CASFGate

These are the San Francisco Bay Area restaurants that closed in July

The closure of a bar or restaurant can signify the end of an era, especially for the customers that adored the space and visited over the years. But the silver lining for some of the businesses featured in this month's closures roundup is that the end doesn't necessarily mean it's the end: A few are shutting down to reimagine, with plans to reopen a new venture.

Comments / 0

Community Policy