Naples, FL

Now Under Construction Quattro at Naples Square Going Vertical

Florida Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConstruction of The Ronto Group’s Quattro building at Naples Square is going vertical. Quattro is the fourth building at Naples Square, a walkable/ bikeable community being developed by Ronto at 5th Avenue South and Goodlette Frank Road in downtown Naples. Sixteen residences remain available and the building is nearly 80% sold. The remaining residences showcase Quattro’s Espada, Bianca, Dolce, Dario, Dante, and Giada floor plans. Priced from $2,650,000 to $3,475,000, the Quattro residences offer the largest living spaces and some of the largest condominiums in downtown Naples. Every residence will open to a covered outdoor balcony.

naples.floridaweekly.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

