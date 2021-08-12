Now Under Construction Quattro at Naples Square Going Vertical

Construction of The Ronto Group’s Quattro building at Naples Square is going vertical. Quattro is the fourth building at Naples Square, a walkable/ bikeable community being developed by Ronto at 5th Avenue South and Goodlette Frank Road in downtown Naples. Sixteen residences remain available and the building is nearly 80% sold. The remaining residences showcase Quattro’s Espada, Bianca, Dolce, Dario, Dante, and Giada floor plans. Priced from $2,650,000 to $3,475,000, the Quattro residences offer the largest living spaces and some of the largest condominiums in downtown Naples. Every residence will open to a covered outdoor balcony.