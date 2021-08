Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris issued a proclamation naming Aug. 15 2021 as “Jean Angove Day” in Bowie as the longtime resident celebrates her 100th birthday on Sunday. Patti Poe, a family friend of Jean, and her sister, the late Nan Park, accepted the proclamation on behalf of Angove. Both Jean and Nan are longtime members of the Amity Club of Bowie, of which Poe also is a member. See the related feature story on page 1A of today’s Bowie News on Jean Angove’s 100th birthday celebration. A Sunday afternoon party will highlight the celebration. (News photo by Barbara Green)