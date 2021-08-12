GIVING
Schulze Family Foundation awards $500,000 grant to FSW Foundation. The Florida SouthWestern State College Foundation was recently awarded a two-year, $500,000 grant from The Richard M. Schulze Family Foundation. The grant will support FSW’s Career and Technical Education Vision for Innovation Success and Access (CTE VISA) program. The CTE VISA program is a workforce development-focused initiative that concentrates on identifying and expanding career path opportunities and enhances existing partnerships with regional employers with a focus in the technology, education and emergency medical services fields.naples.floridaweekly.com
