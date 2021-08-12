Before the Bridge: Crossing the Colorado in Moab
Throughout time, travel patterns across the Colorado Plateau have been determined by the landscape’s dramatic geography– carved by rivers to create canyons among high plateaus and swells. The Colorado River (known as the Grand until 1921) is one of the largest rivers in the United States; the watershed extends across seven states and most of the Rocky Mountains’ western slope, and it has long been a formidable barrier to travel due to the steep topography created by its drainage.www.moabsunnews.com
