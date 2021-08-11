Cancel
Yuba County, CA

Crews Battle Glen Fire Late Into The Night, Yuba County Neighbors Describe Fast Moving Flames

By Anna Giles
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 5 days ago

YUBA COUNTY (CBS13) — A new fire ignited in Yuba County on Wednesday, scorching more than two hundred acres in a matter of hours.

Officials are calling it the Glen Fire. Mandatory evacuations were ordered on several streets in the Brownsville area.

Fire crews were fighting the flames in extremely dense conditions. Neighbors said this is the third time in the last year this rural area near Brownsville has faced threats from flames.

“My neighbor woke me up…and I got the heck out of there,” said Davis McRee.

McRee said he found himself and his home surrounded by fire suddenly.

“It had gotten bad quick by the time I got down to look at it, it didn’t take me five minutes to pack my stuff up,” he said.

McRee said at least one of his neighbors lost their home. CBS13 talked to him as he was waiting to hear more about his.

There is only one main road in and out of the evacuation area and fire crews have had to battle a lot of hot spots that climb up into the hills and were hard to reach.

“They’re doing a great job,” said John Hunt, who lives in the area.

Hunt said fires have gotten so common, he keeps his car packed and ready to go for evacuations.

“Fire season’s been bad for about 10 years,” he said. “It’s just getting worse and worse and worse.”

