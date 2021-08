MATTOON — The 90-year-old DeWitt Clinton train, which made its first run in 1831, and the famous "999" will be on exhibit in Mattoon on Aug. 18 and then will be at the local Big Four Railroad shops for some repairs. The DeWitt Clinton is the ancestor of modern day expresses such as the 20th Century Limited and the Empire State Express. The 999 engine, while hauling the Empire State Express, set the unequaled speed record of 112.5 miles an hour in 1893. The DeWitt Clinton and 999 have been on display at the Pageant of Progress exposition in Chicago the past two weeks... MATTOON — Forest Myers, aged 13, son of Mr. and Mrs. Charles Myers of Mattoon, who has been employed as a water carrier for the construction workers on the Mizer Theater building, fell from the roof of the structure today. He was taken to Mattoon Memorial Hospital and found to have sustained a fractured left hip, broken nose and numerous bruises and minor injuries. It is said that young Myers missed his footing while walking about on the uncompleted roof and fell to the ground, striking numerous timbers and scaffolds on the way.