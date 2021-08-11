A Time for Change and Innovation – Native Arts and Distance Learning

At the start of 2020, the COVID-19 global pandemic altered everyday life drastically. Communication and interaction amongst people shifted. The world soon closed down: offices, stores, and schools. Pandemic safety protocols, such as social distancing and mask-wearing, were implemented across communities. Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) transitioned from holding in-person classes and community events to closing their campuses, instead offering academic courses online or through distance learning. Community programming and events were canceled or postponed, greatly impacting TCUs, students, and the communities they serve.