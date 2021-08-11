Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pablo, MT

A Time for Change and Innovation – Native Arts and Distance Learning

collegefund.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the start of 2020, the COVID-19 global pandemic altered everyday life drastically. Communication and interaction amongst people shifted. The world soon closed down: offices, stores, and schools. Pandemic safety protocols, such as social distancing and mask-wearing, were implemented across communities. Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs) transitioned from holding in-person classes and community events to closing their campuses, instead offering academic courses online or through distance learning. Community programming and events were canceled or postponed, greatly impacting TCUs, students, and the communities they serve.

collegefund.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Pablo, MT
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Innovation#Synchronous Learning#Native Arts#Facebook Live Youtube#Zoom#Wi Fi#Salish Kootenai College#Skc#Program Administrator#Normalness#Bfcc#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

3 US senators announce positive Covid tests Thursday

(CNN) — Three US senators -- Angus King of Maine, Roger Wicker of Mississippi and John Hickenlooper of Colorado -- announced separately Thursday they have tested positive for Covid-19. All three have been vaccinated. King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, said in a statement that he was tested...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

Chaos mars Afghan evacuation efforts; Biden criticism builds

Violence on the road to Kabul’s airport and chaos at the gates are hampering efforts to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans looking to flee the country following the Taliban takeover. Adding to the mayhem is mixed messaging from the State Department, which is urging Americans and those with travel documents...

Comments / 0

Community Policy