CANARIES TALLY 4 IN 9TH FOR WALKOFF WIN

aabaseball.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sioux Falls Canaries (28-48) rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to walk off on the Cleburne Railroaders 7-6. The Railroaders took a 6-3 lead in the top of the ninth as 3B Chase Simpson (2-for-5) singled home LF Ramon Hernandez (2-for-4) but the Canaries went to work in the home half. 3B Zane Gurwitz belted a double that scored RF Mitch Glasser and, in the next at-bat, LF Mike Hart (3-for-5) doubled to score 1B Trey Michalczewski and Gurwitz to tie the score. Four pitches later, SS Angelo Altavilla connected for a single that scored Hart and ended the game.

