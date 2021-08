It would be hard to find a performance more jam-packed with history than USC baseball alum Tyler Gilbert’s on Saturday. Gilbert, who donned the cardinal and gold in 2015 before being selected in the sixth round of that year’s draft, twirled a no-hitter for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres on Saturday night in Phoenix. It was the eighth no-hitter of the 2021 Major League Baseball season, tying the all-time record for the most no-nos in a year in MLB history.