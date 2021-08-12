Tips on How to Keep the Cash Flowing After COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic has been described as an archetypal “black swan” event, i.e. a major phenomenon that could not have been foreseen and “that took the world by complete surprise,” (Deloitte, COVID-19: Managing cash flow during a period of crisis, 2020). That would be an understatement, such was the disruptive power that the pandemic had on almost every industry. The construction sector was clearly not immune to the surreal ‘new normal’ that arose during 2020 and into 2021.www.forconstructionpros.com
Comments / 0