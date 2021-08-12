Cancel
College Sports

Rudder's Ezar pledges to Missouri University of Science and Technology

Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRudder's senior quarterback EJ Ezar announced his commitment to Missouri University of Science and Technology via Twitter recently. "First and most important, thanks be to God for his continuous blessings in my life," Ezar tweeted. "To my parents, family, coaches, & teachers, I am grateful to you for helping me become who I am today. I appreciate all of you who believe, encourage, and have given me the foundation needed for the opportunity to play football at the next level."

#American Football#Ncaa Division Ii
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Notre Dame Schedule News

This season, Notre Dame football returns to independence after joining the ACC for the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign. A challenging schedule awaits the Fighting Irish. Brian Kelly’s team, which is ranked ninth in the preseason AP Poll, has four games scheduled against top-15 opponents. They’ll face No. 8 Cincinnati, No. 10 North Carolina, No. 12 Wisconsin and No. 15 USC.
College Sportschatsports.com

Jumping from the Big Ten to SEC: The fits for Jim Harbaugh, Mel Tucker and ... Rutgers?

Southeastern Conference, Big Ten Conference, Texas, Rutgers Scarlet Knights football, Jim Harbaugh, Steve Spurrier, Oklahoma, Mel Tucker, Rutgers University. While the college football world waits to see how and when Texas and Oklahoma are integrated into the Southeastern Conference and what happens to the rest of the Big 12, the other Power Five conferences are taking stock of their own fortunes.
Bryan, TXNews Channel 25

Rudder High School Volleyball recognized for academic excellence

BRYAN, TEXAS — Since 2008, Rudder High School Volleyball's Head Coach Jacky Pence, and her Lady Rangers have aced it on hardwood and inside the classroom. For the 13th year in a row, last year's Rudder Volleyball team were recipients of the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) team award for academic excellence.
CollegesDaily Item

UPDATE Bucknell receives largest single pledge in university history

Michael Pascucci was the first member of his family to attend college. He said he was pushed by his father, whose education ended in grade school. On Monday, Pascucci wanted to provide a push for future students at his alma mater: He pledged more than $40 million to the university — including $30 million to fund a scholarship program. It is the largest one-time commitment in the school’s history.
Missouri StateFremont Tribune

Missouri Western State University spring honor roll

Missouri Western State University has released its president honor roll and dean’s honor roll for the 2021 spring semester. Tara Timmermann of Fremont was named to the president’s honor roll. Students who carried 12 hours or more for graded credit and earned a grade point average of 4.0 qualify for the honor.
CollegesBryan College Station Eagle

Parker, Sloan top 20 getting degrees

Former Texas A&M running back Sirr Parker, who had the game-winning touchdown catch in a 36-33 double-overtime victory over Kansas State in the 1998 Big 12 Championship game, will be among 20 current and former Aggie athletes to get their degrees Friday at Reed Arena. Parker earned his degree in...
Michigan StateCBS Sports

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh names Cade McNamara starting QB over five-star freshman J.J. McCarthy

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh hasn't tweeted about the result of his team's quarterback battle like Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly, but the Wolverines' head man eliminated nearly all doubt who his starting quarterback will be in a recent interview. Harbaugh told the Big Ten Network that, "Cade's the starter," in reference to redshirt sophomore Cade McNamara as Michigan gears up for its Sept. 4 season opener against Western Michigan.
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

University Advancement hires director of development for the College of Arts and Sciences

Brandon Fudge recently joined the Division of University Advancement as director of development for the College of Arts and Sciences. His fundraising experience includes work as an assistant development director with Boise State Athletics and as an athletic development officer with the University of Wyoming, Cowboy Joe Club. He most recently worked with the Boise Convention and Visitors Bureau as the sports sales manager. In his new position, Fudge will help secure gifts in support of the mission of the college.
College Station, TXBryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated has solid scrimmage against Killeen Ellison

The A&M Consolidated Tiger football team had a solid, well-rounded scrimmage against Killeen Ellison on Friday night at Tigerland Stadium, said head coach Lee Fedora. The Class 5A Division II Tigers didn’t have a turnover on the night, while Consol’s defense came up with four interceptions against the Class 6A Eagles.
NFLBryan College Station Eagle

Aggies look for Hansford to play a bigger role

It’s been a big month for Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford. He was among 20 former and current Aggie athletes who received their degrees Friday. Hansford was able to walk the stage at Reed Arena because it didn’t interfere with football, where he’s hopeful to be another graduate of sorts.
Mississippi StateThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Scrimmage provides Mississippi State fall camp checkpoint

STARKVILLE – Saturday served as a chance for a bounty of college football coaches to gauge how their teams have progressed through a week of fall camp. Mississippi State was no exception, as the team shifted from its practice fields to Davis Wade Stadium for a glimpse of where the team stands heading into its second season with Mike Leach at the helm.
SportsBryan College Station Eagle

Rudder splits matches

The Rudder volleyball split a trio of matches at the Tyler tournament Thursday. The Lady Rangers played Marshall (25-13, 16-25), Ruske (20-25, 25-21) and Paris (15-25, 25-13). Asani McGee had 18 kills and three blocks. Reagan Ponte had 44 assists, seven kills and eight aces. Gabby Baker added 28 digs.
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Is Northwestern getting the respect it deserves? 

The first USA Today/Coaches Top 25 poll came out this week, and there were 5 Big Ten teams in it. There was, however, a notable omission. No, I’m not talking about Michigan, which did not remotely resemble a Top 25 team last season. It’s the reigning Big Ten West champions, the Fighting Rece Davises, everyone’s favorite underdog — well, as long as you can stomach the tweets from the media alumni.
College Sports247Sports

Joey Gatewood to enter transfer portal

The biggest piece of news that came from Mark Stoops’ abrupt press conference on Sunday was the announcement of Will Levis as Kentucky’s starting quarterback. Subsequently, Stoops also revealed that Joey Gatewood will enter the transfer portal after losing out on the chance to be the starter. Stoops said he...
College Sports247Sports

Steve Sarkisian recaps first scrimmage of fall camp

After a week of fall camp practice, the Longhorns have wrapped up their first scrimmage of preseason training camp. Texas football held scrimmage No. 1 of fall camp Saturday afternoon. First-year head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff got their first look at how the team is shaping up as the Longhorns prepare for the upcoming football season.

