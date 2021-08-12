Rudder's Ezar pledges to Missouri University of Science and Technology

Rudder's senior quarterback EJ Ezar announced his commitment to Missouri University of Science and Technology via Twitter recently. "First and most important, thanks be to God for his continuous blessings in my life," Ezar tweeted. "To my parents, family, coaches, & teachers, I am grateful to you for helping me become who I am today. I appreciate all of you who believe, encourage, and have given me the foundation needed for the opportunity to play football at the next level."