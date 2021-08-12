Cancel
Bryan, TX

Most Brazos Valley football teams will scrimmage this week

Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

Several Brazos Valley football teams will have their first scrimmage this week as they gear up for season openers at the end of the month. A&M Consolidated will scrimmage Killeen Ellison at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium. Also on Friday, Brazos Christian will be at The Woodlands Christian Academy at 7 p.m. and Allen Academy will be at Austin Veritas at 7:30 p.m. Rudder will be at Willis at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

#Brazos Valley#Football Teams#American Football#A M Consolidated#Brazos Christian#Leon At Buffalo#Normangee#Eagle
