Most Brazos Valley football teams will scrimmage this week
Several Brazos Valley football teams will have their first scrimmage this week as they gear up for season openers at the end of the month. A&M Consolidated will scrimmage Killeen Ellison at 7 p.m. Friday at Tigerland Stadium. Also on Friday, Brazos Christian will be at The Woodlands Christian Academy at 7 p.m. and Allen Academy will be at Austin Veritas at 7:30 p.m. Rudder will be at Willis at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.theeagle.com
