What Inspired This New EP, You Ask? A Pair Of Crocs

There is something about tales of darkness, love, terror, and discovery that continue to fascinate us. It's as though when woven together, they somehow reveal deeper truths about not only the stories told but the human condition itself. It's why works by Stephen King, Neil Gaiman, and others who navigate the space between fantasy and horror inspire and endure, in their turn. It's in this vein that writer Skottie Young and artist Jorge Corona have teamed up again for the new Image Comics series The Me You Love in the Dark. If the first issue is any indication, this is a rich, dark, and wrenching tale that relies more on the sort of scares which send cold chills up your spine than screams into your throat.