College Station, TX

Fun for All Playground should serve as example

Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCritics and proponents of critical race theory could benefit from an afternoon together at the Fun for All Playground in Central Park. The Rotary and Noon Lions and the city of College Station deserve praise for the park’s creation and for its demonstration of a more equal, accessible society. To produce this playground catering to all kids, regardless of their physical capabilities, required nearly a decade of discussion, planning, fundraising and construction.

