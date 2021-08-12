Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Station, TX

False narratives contribute to COVID surge

Bryan College Station Eagle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI would like to respond to Walter Kamphoefner’s letter to the editor on Tuesday. Walter exemplifies exactly what is wrong with our country today: politicization of every issue in our country. Instead of helpful suggestions, he pins a blanket of blame on Republicans and former President Donald Trump for the spread of COVID. He dutifully repeats the mainstream media and Democratic talking points.

theeagle.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
College Station, TX
College Station, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
College Station, TX
Health
Local
Texas Vaccines
College Station, TX
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Narratives#Republicans#Democratic#Blacks And Hispanics#American#The Border Patrol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Trump calls on Biden to ‘resign in disgrace’ over crisis in Afghanistan

Former President Donald Trump Sunday called on President Joe Biden to “resign in disgrace” over his handling of the Afghanistan withdrawal and other issues. “It is time for Joe Biden to resign in disgrace for what he has allowed to happen to Afghanistan, along with the tremendous surge in COVID, the Border catastrophe, the destruction of energy independence, and our crippled economy,” the former president wrote in a statement.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

The titanic hubris of Lindsey Graham

(CNN) — Sen. Lindsey Graham thinks pretty highly of himself. So highly, in fact, that the following two paragraphs were written about him in a lengthy New York Times profile over the weekend:. "He alone can fix the former president, he believes, and make him a unifying figure for Republicans...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Trump: Who will Biden 'surrender to next'?

Former President Donald Trump asked who President Joe Biden will "surrender to next" following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. "First Joe Biden surrendered to COVID and it has come roaring back," Trump said. "Then he surrendered to the Taliban , who has quickly overtaken Afghanistan and destroyed confidence in American power and influence."
ElectionsWashington Post

The latest GOP anti-mask lunacy is stirring a backlash. New polling reveals it.

The other day, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis likened mask and other health mandates to “medical authoritarianism.” The Republican added that we may be witnessing “the most significant threat to freedom in my lifetime, certainly since the fall of the Berlin Wall.”. Because DeSantis was speaking in the hermetically sealed-off information...
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

Rick Scott now cares about the 25th amendment (months too late)

After Donald Trump helped incite an insurrectionist riot in January, the question among many officials was not whether to hold the then-president responsible, but how. Attention quickly turned to the 25th Amendment, through which the White House cabinet could agree to remove Trump from power before he did any additional damage.
Congress & CourtsAspen Times

John Colson: The GOP fraud is the one to fear

We keep hearing from the leadership of the Republican Party that the U.S. House of Representatives investigation into the terrorist insurrection Jan. 6 in Washington, D.C., is a “sham” and “partisan circus” aimed at further discrediting the former president, who still controls the party, and to undermine the prospects of the party in general.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s big bet on Afghanistan

BIDEN’S POLITICAL CALCULATION, AND FALSE CHOICE, ON AFGHANISTAN — Before President JOE BIDEN took the podium to address the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan on Monday, senior Obama White House adviser DAVID AXELROD was on CNN giving him some free advice: “You cannot defend the execution here. … This has been a disaster,” he said. “He needs to own that failure. … He’s the commander in chief.”
Presidential ElectionPonca City News

A Liberal Goes to Confession: Biden Versus Obama

Body WASHINGTON -- Let me be the first liberal to confess. Avuncular President Joe Biden is the president we expected young, cool former President Barack Obama to be. Huge steps forward are happening here. The Senate just passed a massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill for roads, bridges, rail and broadband. In a small miracle, it’s bipartisan, with Republican Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky voting for a bill Biden will soon sign with fanfare.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Atlantic

The Fifth Narrative

In the past few weeks, the Biden administration’s domestic agenda has come into sharp focus: a bipartisan Senate bill for physical and environmental infrastructure projects nearing passage; new statistics showing that COVID-19 relief has dramatically reduced poverty across demographic groups; an executive order aimed at concentrated market power, promoting competition and worker power; a $3.5 trillion budget proposal with large outlays in social spending, paid for by taxes on the rich and corporations; presidential speeches on behalf of better jobs for Americans at the bottom and middle of the economy. The sum of these and other policies is more ambitious, and more ideologically pointed, than the Biden campaign slogan “Build Back Better.” President Biden is using the resources of the federal government to reverse nearly half a century of growing monopoly, plutocracy, and inequality. Regardless of whether this agenda goes far enough, or whether Congress allows it to go anywhere at all, the administration is pointing the country in a fundamentally new direction.
Public HealthBryan College Station Eagle

Carl P. Leubsdorf: Pandemic revealing depths of nation's divide

Unfortunately, Barack Obama was wrong when he blamed pundits for trying “to slice and dice our country into red states and blue states.”. “There is not a liberal America and a conservative America — there is the United States of America,” the future 44th president contended at the 2004 Democratic National Convention, seeking to make a case that unifying attitudes often transcended partisan lines.
Internetmediapost.com

Facebook Allows Republican Fundraising Ads Falsely Linking COVID Surge To Migrants

Facebook is allowing Republican politicians to post ads that falsely associate migrants with the coronavirus surge in southern states. “The ads, whose central claim has been rejected by doctors and fact-checkers, illustrate the platform’s inconsistent approach to defining coronavirus misinformation, especially when elected officials are involved,” reports The Washington Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy