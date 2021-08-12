Food Pantry helps residents using Veggie Bucks

Muskogee Head Start students and Muskogee Community Food Pantry clients can spend Veggie Bucks for healthy things to eat at Muskogee Farmers Market.

"We're trying to get people to get out to the farmers market to purchase local fruits and vegetables," said Lacey Wallace, manager of the High Obesity Program or HOPS, through the OSU Extension.

"Also, with these groups we're working with, a lot of them are SNAP participants," she said, referring to the Subsidized Nutrition Aid Program. "With SNAP, the farmers market has the Double Up program where, if you use $20 of your SNAP, they'll give you another $20."

People spend the Veggie Bucks the same way they would with money, tokens or other benefits, Wallace said. People pay the vendors. The vendors then tally how many tokens, coupons or Veggie Bucks they received and are reimbursed through Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, she said.

Food pantry co-coordinator Deborah Carment said the pantry gives Veggie Bucks to each client. Clients must provide ID and proof of Muskogee County residency to get food. Service is available once a month up to six times a year.

"We've been giving four of these out to our clients. They're used at the farmers market on Wednesdays and Saturdays," she said. "They're good for fruits and vegetables and valid until the end of October."

Carment said the pantry was able to set up an account for the Veggie Bucks. Pantry bucks redeemed at the farmers market are deducted from the pantry's account.

Wallace said the pantry received their Veggie Bucks last week. HOPS helped print and design the pantry's Veggie Bucks, which are similar to the Head Start bucks, she said.

"That way it's easier for the vendors," she said.

Wallace said HOPS uses a grant from the City of Muskogee Foundation to distribute Veggie Bucks at Muskogee's three Head Start sites once each month.

"We're actually hosting little markets," she said. "We buy produce from the farmers market vendors and we take it to the Head Start site."

Each Head Start student gets three Veggie Bucks, a total $12 value. They can be redeemed at the site's "market" or at Muskogee Farmers Market when it is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings, Wallace said.

"We usually sell out of fruit first," she said about the school markets.

Wallace said that when they work with the Head Start students, many parents do not know they could use their SNAP benefits at the farmers market.

"It all comes back to an education piece for us to try to help more community members get more produce at the market for their dollar," she said.

WHAT: Muskogee Community Food Pantry.

WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 4-6 p.m. Thursdays.

WHERE: Back entrance of First United Methodist Church, 601 E. Broadway.

WHAT: Muskogee Farmers Market.

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through October.

WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center Pavilion, 425 W. Okmulgee Ave.