Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muskogee, OK

Food Pantry helps residents using Veggie Bucks

By Cathy Spaulding cspaulding@muskogeephoenix.com
Posted by 
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
Muskogee Daily Phoenix
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NU6fK_0bPFfZi800

Muskogee Head Start students and Muskogee Community Food Pantry clients can spend Veggie Bucks for healthy things to eat at Muskogee Farmers Market.

"We're trying to get people to get out to the farmers market to purchase local fruits and vegetables," said Lacey Wallace, manager of the High Obesity Program or HOPS, through the OSU Extension.

"Also, with these groups we're working with, a lot of them are SNAP participants," she said, referring to the Subsidized Nutrition Aid Program. "With SNAP, the farmers market has the Double Up program where, if you use $20 of your SNAP, they'll give you another $20."

People spend the Veggie Bucks the same way they would with money, tokens or other benefits, Wallace said. People pay the vendors. The vendors then tally how many tokens, coupons or Veggie Bucks they received and are reimbursed through Neighbors Building Neighborhoods, she said.

Food pantry co-coordinator Deborah Carment said the pantry gives Veggie Bucks to each client. Clients must provide ID and proof of Muskogee County residency to get food. Service is available once a month up to six times a year.

"We've been giving four of these out to our clients. They're used at the farmers market on Wednesdays and Saturdays," she said. "They're good for fruits and vegetables and valid until the end of October."

Carment said the pantry was able to set up an account for the Veggie Bucks. Pantry bucks redeemed at the farmers market are deducted from the pantry's account.

Wallace said the pantry received their Veggie Bucks last week. HOPS helped print and design the pantry's Veggie Bucks, which are similar to the Head Start bucks, she said.

"That way it's easier for the vendors," she said.

Wallace said HOPS uses a grant from the City of Muskogee Foundation to distribute Veggie Bucks at Muskogee's three Head Start sites once each month.

"We're actually hosting little markets," she said. "We buy produce from the farmers market vendors and we take it to the Head Start site."

Each Head Start student gets three Veggie Bucks, a total $12 value. They can be redeemed at the site's "market" or at Muskogee Farmers Market when it is open Wednesday and Saturday mornings, Wallace said.

"We usually sell out of fruit first," she said about the school markets.

Wallace said that when they work with the Head Start students, many parents do not know they could use their SNAP benefits at the farmers market.

"It all comes back to an education piece for us to try to help more community members get more produce at the market for their dollar," she said.

WHAT: Muskogee Community Food Pantry.

WHEN: 1-3 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 4-6 p.m. Thursdays.

WHERE: Back entrance of First United Methodist Church, 601 E. Broadway.

WHAT: Muskogee Farmers Market.

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays through October.

WHERE: Muskogee Civic Center Pavilion, 425 W. Okmulgee Ave.

Comments / 0

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee Daily Phoenix

Muskogee, OK
1K+
Followers
98
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Muskogee Daily Phoenix

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muskogee, OK
Lifestyle
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
Muskogee, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Food & Drinks
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pantry#Vegetables#Food Drink#Charity#Muskogee Head Start#The High Obesity Program#The Osu Extension#The Veggie Bucks#The Head Start Bucks#Muskogee Farmers Market
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Food assistance program to get permanent boost under Biden administration

WASHINGTON — The nutrition assistance program formerly known as food stamps will provide the largest increase in benefits in its history at a time when low-income families are still struggling financially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The revisions announced Monday will raise the average benefits for recipients of the Supplemental...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Taliban leader arrives in Afghanistan

Abdul Ghani Baradar, the co-founder of the Taliban and a key leader of the group, touched down in Afghanistan on Tuesday for the first time in more than 10 years, just days after the insurgent group captured the capital city of Kabul and effectively toppled the Afghan government. Baradar traveled...
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.

Comments / 0

Community Policy