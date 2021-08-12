Cancel
Madison, WV

Christopher Jason Mitchell

By Today's Cartoon
wvgazettemail.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHRISTOPHER JASON MITCHELL, 38, of Madison, WV left this earth August 7, 2021. He was born August 10, 1982 to Charles "Buck" and Grace Ann Mitchell of Madison. Christopher attended Scott High School where he graduated in 2000. He also attended Garnet Career Center and graduated in 2008, where he studied Licensed Practical Nursing and worked as a LPN for 13 years. Christopher loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter, fisherman and sports fan. He was WVU's biggest fan, win or lose. Christopher was extremely intelligent with a passion for knowledge. Though Christopher never had any children of his own, he loved spending time with his nieces and nephews, and loved them as his own. Some of his greatest joys were days spent playing in the yard, playing video games, barbies, getting makeovers, or having dance parties.

www.wvgazettemail.com

