Charleston, WV

Wallace E. “Pete" Peters Jr.

wvgazettemail.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALLACE EDWARD "PETE" PETERS, JR., age 95, of South Charleston, departed this life at dawn, Sunday, August 8, 2021, at Charleston's Oakridge Center. Pete was born January 5, 1926, in Wichita, Kansas, to Wallace Edward and Loretta Buckridge Peters. At age 18, Pete joined the Army as an aviation cadet and was later commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army Air Forces. He trained as a navigator and bombardier in the B-25 Mitchell bomber. World War II ended before Pete was deployed overseas, but he stayed in the Army and retrained as a meteorologist, transferring into the new United States Air Force in 1947. In 1946 he met and married his first wife, Nancy Kathryn Sawyer of Kingwood, West Virginia. Their only daughter, Karen Lee, was born in 1950. That same year the Korean War began and Pete was deployed to Korea to command a weather forecasting squadron. After the war the family settled near Charleston, where he transitioned to the West Virginia Air National Guard. He commanded the 167th Weather Flight at Charleston's McLaughlin Air National Guard Base until retiring as a colonel.

www.wvgazettemail.com

