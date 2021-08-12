JUDITH MAE COX, 78, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at CAMC Hubbard House. Judith was a member of Oakwood Church of Christ. She graduated in 1960 from Washington District High School, going on to graduate from Morris Harvey College and was a 1963 graduate of Charleston General School of Nursing. Judith worked for Charleston General Hospital, Summersville Memorial Hospital, and retired from CAMC General. She was an avid 4-H All Star and Volunteer.