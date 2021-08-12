Cancel
South Charleston, WV

Judith Mae Cox

Cover picture for the articleJUDITH MAE COX, 78, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at CAMC Hubbard House. Judith was a member of Oakwood Church of Christ. She graduated in 1960 from Washington District High School, going on to graduate from Morris Harvey College and was a 1963 graduate of Charleston General School of Nursing. Judith worked for Charleston General Hospital, Summersville Memorial Hospital, and retired from CAMC General. She was an avid 4-H All Star and Volunteer.

