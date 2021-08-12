Study to determine if saving Carrie Matthews is feasible

The city engineer says that before work to save Carrie Matthews Recreation Center begins, Decatur should spend $27,000 to determine if the project is feasible, but the councilman whose district includes the center objects to repeated delays of the renovation effort.

City Engineer Carl Prewitt presented a proposal to the City Council at this week's work session to hire Building Construction Associates to remove a portion of the Northwest Decatur center's gymnasium floor.

“We need to see the ground supporting the building so we know what we’re dealing with and we can determine if it can bear the capacity and weight of the building,” Prewitt said.

The council will consider Prewitt's proposal during its meeting at 10 a.m. Monday.

Prewitt said the city “needs to get a recommendation (to move forward) or I’ll be coming before the council saying do we need to go a different route. If this doesn’t work, then my recommendation will be that we do something else.”

In his proposal, Brandon Price, of Building Construction Associates, says they will use electric saws and a mini-excavator to remove the gym floor. They will also install a new hollow metal door and frame into the existing masonry at the recreation center.

Carrie Matthews has had a problem with sinking floors, particularly on the northeast end of the gymnasium, because the building sits on land that was once a sawmill and then a landfill.

Prewitt said previously that it appears the building’s problems are coming from water running under the facility and washing the subfloor away.

The city budgeted $1.8 million for what Prewitt described as a complete interior renovation of the recreation center.

Decatur Youth Services primarily uses the facility on Sixth Street Northwest. The group was unable to use the gymnasium for youth basketball leagues this past season because of the facility’s problems and the coronavirus pandemic. DYS used the facility for tutoring until the school year ended in May, and now it is vacant.

The previous City Council, whose term ended in November, debated whether to renovate Carrie Matthews or demolish it and build a new facility. Councilman Billy Jackson argued vehemently for saving the gymnasium because of how much he says it means to the Northwest Decatur community, and the council chose to renovate.

However, Jackson said Wednesday it bothers him that the city is just now getting around to tearing out the gymnasium floor to view the subfloor, and he said he’s not sure if this proposal is necessary. He said a structural engineer looked at Carrie Matthews previously and found that the building is structurally sound.

“They found out before that it is solid and sound even though some of the walls are cracking,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he feels this is a “stalling tactic to get where we are so we get to the point that they can shut it down. The main construction project should already be in full progress and nearing completion.”

The city paid MidSouth Testing $9,000 in 2019 to conduct geotechnical testing with ground-penetrating radar and soil borings and to perform a building deformation study at Carrie Matthews. Prewitt said at the time that the testing didn’t give a clear picture on a long-term solution for the building.

Prewitt told the council that the report from MidSouth Testing showed rainwater drainage off the Carrie Matthews roof was causing its gymnasium floor to sink.

Mayor Tab Bowling said the latest proposal is not an attempt to stall and that it just takes time for civil engineers to work through their projects.

Bowling said the problem is it appears the soil underneath may “be at a point where it can’t be replaced and then renovations may not be feasible from a cost standpoint.”

Bowling and Councilman Carlton McMasters said they hope the city will be able to move forward with the renovations as Jackson, a seven-term councilman, and the residents want.

“Yes, we can fix the floor but we want a floor that won’t buckle later,” McMasters said. “We don’t want to spend $1.8 million on the building and then just hope it doesn’t fail.”

