“With the ‘Spirit of Woodstock Festival-Concert 2021’ we bring back again to the audience the inimitable live flair of the Spirit of Woodstock Festival in Mirapuri with a great program of original Cyberrock, Dance-Electronica and Orgastica-DJ music together with Mirapuri’s famous Oktoberfest-Style-Beerfest. The event takes place at the open-air concert area of the Omnidiet Resort and Business Hotel which you can enter if you show your ‘green pass’. Let’s be together again!