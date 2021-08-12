Flood Advisory issued for Clinton, Eaton, Ingham by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around when encountering flooded roads. Target Area: Clinton; Eaton; Ingham The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Clinton County in south central Michigan Northeastern Eaton County in south central Michigan Northwestern Ingham County in south central Michigan * Until 730 AM EDT Thursday. * At 121 AM EDT, Radar and automated rain gauges indicated over 2 inches of rain has fallen in portions of the Lansing area. An additional inch of rain is possible by 2 AM. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Lansing, East Lansing, Grand Ledge, Edgemont Park, DeWitt, Dimondale, Waverly, Eagle, Wacousta, Holt, Okemos and Haslett.