Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clinton County, MI

Flood Advisory issued for Clinton, Eaton, Ingham by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 21:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 03:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around when encountering flooded roads. Target Area: Clinton; Eaton; Ingham The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Clinton County in south central Michigan Northeastern Eaton County in south central Michigan Northwestern Ingham County in south central Michigan * Until 730 AM EDT Thursday. * At 121 AM EDT, Radar and automated rain gauges indicated over 2 inches of rain has fallen in portions of the Lansing area. An additional inch of rain is possible by 2 AM. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that may experience flooding include Lansing, East Lansing, Grand Ledge, Edgemont Park, DeWitt, Dimondale, Waverly, Eagle, Wacousta, Holt, Okemos and Haslett.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Grand Ledge, MI
City
Okemos, MI
City
Grand Rapids, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
County
Eaton County, MI
County
Ingham County, MI
County
Clinton County, MI
City
Clinton, MI
City
Haslett, MI
City
Dewitt, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Michigan#South Central#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Eagle#Wacousta
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
CarsPosted by
The Hill

Federal regulators investigating Tesla Autopilot crashes

The U.S. government has opened a formal investigation into Tesla’s partially automated Autopilot system after a series of crashes with emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Monday in an advisory announcing the probe that it identified 11 instances since 2018 of Teslas hitting parked vehicles with flashing lights, flares, an illuminated arrow board or road cones.
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Even Biden allies question execution of Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Under withering criticism from Republicans and some in his own party, President Joe Biden clarified Monday what he has been reluctant to articulate about the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan: He's much more concerned about the blood and treasure of his own country. "I will not...

Comments / 0

Community Policy