Giants 4 HRs power 7-2 win over Diamondbacks

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevin Gausman singled twice and pitched five uneven innings in his first start following the birth of his daughter, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-2 on Wednesday night

Buster Posey had two hits, including his 15th home run. LaMonte Wade Jr., Brandon Crawford and Alex Dickerson also homered for San Francisco.

The Giants won their fourth straight and are 73-41 overall, their second-best record through 114 games in the San Francisco era. The 1993 team that won 103 games overall was 76-38 through 114.

Ketel Marte singled twice for Arizona, which is 2-14 against the Giants this season. The Diamondbacks have dropped nine of 11 and became the first team in the majors with 80 losses.

Activated off the paternity list before the game, Gausman (11-5) wasn’t sharp and matched his season high of four walks but beat the Diamondbacks for the fourth time in four starts this season. The Giants ace had five strikeouts and allowed four hits and two runs, one of them earned.

José Álvarez, Dominic Leone, Tony Watson and Jarlin García retired three batters apiece to complete the six-hitter.

Gausman was better at the plate. He pushed an RBI single up the middle past a drawn-in infield to give the Giants a 2-1 lead in the second.

Gausman also singled in the fourth before Wade’s two-run home run that glanced off the glove of a leaping Marte in center field and went over the wall. Marte stared at his glove in disbelief, then motioned as if he might throw it against the wall.

Posey homered off Merrill Kelly (7-9) in the third. The 15 home runs are Posey’s most since 2015 when he hit 19.

Crawford added his 19th, an opposite-field shot off Brett de Geus in the seventh.

Dickerson entered as a pinch-hitter in the eighth and homered into McCovey Cove.

ROSTER MOVES

Diamondbacks: RHP J.B. Wendelken was claimed off waivers from the Athletics but not added the active roster. Wendelken, who was designated for assignment by the A’s on Tuesday, went 2-1 with 26 strikeouts in 26 appearances for Oakland.

Giants: INF Thairo Estrada was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Kole Calhoun strained his left hamstring sliding headfirst into third base and was taken out of the game. Calhoun missed more than months this season with a similar injury. … RHP Seth Frankoff (right forearm strain) was reinstated from the 60-day Injured List and optioned to Triple-A Reno.

Giants: RHP Johnny Cueto was placed on the 10-day IL with a right flexor strain. Manager Gabe Kapler is hopeful that Cueto will only have to miss one start.

Diamondbacks: RHP Taylor Widener (1-1, 4.89 ERA) faces the Padres and Yu Darvish (7-6, 3.43) in Arizona on Thursday. Widener is 1-0 in two starts against San Diego this season.

Giants: RHP Logan Webb (5-3, 3.19) starts against the Rockies on Thursday. Webb has won his last four decisions since losing in Colorado on May 5.

__

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

