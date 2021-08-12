Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

EBay’s active buyers declined 2%

By The Wall Street Journal
FOXBusiness
 5 days ago

EBay Inc. reported a decline in active buyers in the latest quarter and projected lower-than-expected revenue in the current quarter, in another sign of softening e-commerce trends. The online marketplace reported 159 million active buyers for the June quarter, a 2% decline from a year earlier. Since the start of...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Priest
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Com Inc#Ebay Inc#Ebay Inc#Factset#Ticker Security#Paypal Holdings Inc#E Mart Inc#Korean
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

Walmart Options Traders Bet Big On Earnings Beat

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) is set to print its second-quarter 2022 earnings before the markets open on Tuesday. On Monday morning, R5 Capital upgraded the stock to Buy and announced a price target of $169. On Friday Pete Najarian said he believes Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) is stealing market share away from...
RetailCoinDesk

Retail Giant Walmart Seeking to Hire Digital, Cryptocurrency Lead

Walmart, the U.S.’s largest retailer by total sales, is looking to hire a digital currency and cryptocurrency product lead. According to the retailer's careers page, the new role seeks to provide leadership with ways to identify technology and customer trends. Investments needed to build on those existing trends will also...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Best Stocks To Buy Now? 3 Retail Stocks In Focus This Week

3 Top Retail Stocks To Watch This Week Amid Earnings. As we begin another week of trading, retail stocks could be taking center stage in the stock market. Namely, some of the biggest names in the industry are set to report their second-quarter earnings this week. Take Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Lowe’s (NYSE: LOW) for example. Now, with a resurgence in coronavirus cases, investors could be considering how things will play out in the retail space. Specifically, should these conditions persist, some would argue consumer home improvement retail trends could gain momentum. So far, both HD stock and LOW stock are looking at gains of over 110% since their pandemic-era lows.
StocksNBC New York

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves in the Premarket: Home Depot, Walmart, Roblox and More

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:. Home Depot (HD) – Shares of the home improvement retailer fell 3.2% in the premarket following its second-quarter results. Home Depot earned $4.53 per share, 9 cents a share above estimates. Revenue also topped forecasts. Comparable-store sales fell short of forecasts, however, rising 4.5% compared to a StreetAccount consensus estimate of 5%.
MarketsInvestmentNews

Sales fintech Seismic pushes valuation to $3 billion

Sales and marketing software developer Seismic raised $170 million in fresh funding that pushes the fintech’s valuation to $3 billion, the company announced Monday. The latest funding, which brings Seismic’s capital to $270 million raised to date, was announced alongside its acquisition of Lessonly, a venture capital-backed developer of online sales coaching. Seismic touts its services as an enterprise “sales enablement” platform that leverages artificial intelligence and personalized content to create more productive interactions between an adviser and their clients, said Bill Finnegan, managing director of financial services marketing at Seismic.
RetailWoonsocket Call

Top Penny Stocks to Buy With Retail Earnings in Focus? 3 to Watch

Are These Top Retail Penny Stocks Worth Watching Right Now?. Retail penny stocks have remained some of the most popular choices for all types of investors over the past year or so. While the pandemic did curb in-person retail sales, many companies quickly began promoting e-commerce and online shopping. And with people at home more than ever, online shopping quickly grew by a sizable amount in that time.
Atlanta, GAFOXBusiness

Home Depot's US sales slow as DIY consumer demand wanes

Home Depot Inc on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for U.S. same-store sales for the first time in seven quarters, as the pandemic-driven surge in demand for do-it-yourself home-improvement products waned. The Atlanta, Georgia-based company's shares, which have gained more than 26% this year, fell 4.9% in pre-market trading. Home-improvement...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Home Depot's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

The Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is trading lower Tuesday after the company announced its second-quarter financial results and reported that customer transactions were down 5.8% year over year. Home Depot reported quarterly earnings of $4.53 per share, which beat the estimate of $4.43 per share. The company reported quarterly...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) PT Raised to $85.00 at Benchmark

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EBAY. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on eBay from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.43.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

eBay's Q2 Results Highlight Reopening Headwinds

EBay's stock price is up 48.1% year to date. eBay is making more money off its sellers. The e-commerce company shed 7 million active buyers compared to the first quarter. eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) reported second-quarter earnings on Wednesday, Aug. 11. The results showed the company is beginning to experience the effect of reopening economies worldwide, which means negative growth numbers for the online retailer.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Home Depot sales trail estimates as pandemic surge subsides

Home Depot posted weaker-than-expected results in the second quarter, joining the trend of early pandemic winners coming back to earth after outsize gains over the past year. Same-store sales, a key metric in retail, rose 4.5% in the period ended Aug. 1, the Atlanta-based company said Tuesday in a statement. That missed the 5.6% average of analysts estimates. The shares headed for their eighth straight decline the day of an earnings report, slumping 3% to $324.87 in early trading.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Capital Investment Counsel Inc Grows Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 4.1% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $18,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing eBay's Unusual Options Activity

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) saw some unusual options activity on Thursday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $67.39. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed by either counterparty, is called open interest. A contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for it.
Financial Reportsinvezz.com

3 key takeaways from eBay’s Q2 earnings report

EBay reports market-beating results for the fiscal second quarter. The board of directors authorised $3 billion of share repurchase. Shares of the company are about 3% down in after-hours trading. eBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) said on Wednesday its adjusted earnings and revenue in the fiscal second quarter came in better...
StocksPosted by
TheStreet

EBay Stock: Shares Active After Hours Following Latest Results

Online auction site eBay Inc. (EBAY) - Get Report reported financial results for its latest quarter after the bell, Wednesday, topping analyst estimates as revenue rose 14% from the same period a year ago. The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of 99 cents of revenue of $2.7 billion for...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What Does eBay's Debt Look Like?

Shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) increased by 11.59% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt eBay has. Based on eBay's balance sheet as of April 29, 2021, long-term debt is at $5.86 billion and current debt is at $1.17 billion, amounting to $7.03 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $1.67 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $5.36 billion.
Financial Reportsnationalmortgagenews.com

PennyMac Financial’s earnings declined in 2Q

PennyMac Financial Services’s second quarter earnings notched quarterly and annual declines, but the $204 million recorded was historically strong thanks to the company’s large, diversified business-line mix, representatives said. The company’s second-quarter net income was down from $353 million a year earlier and nearly $377 million the previous fiscal period,...
RetailPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Silver Lining for eBay in Amazon's Q2 Report

Ad revenue is more profitable for eBay than retail sales. eBay earned $1 billion in ad revenue in 2020. Reopening economies may hurt sales in the near term, but in the long run, shoppers are moving online. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) reported second-quarter results last week that were less than fantastic, sending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy