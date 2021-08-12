DC's Stargirl Showrunner Teases the Arrival of Green Lantern's Daughter Jade
DC's Stargirl returned for its second season on Tuesday and some of the final moments of the episode brought a new character to Blue Valley. A young woman identifying herself as the daughter of Green Lantern Alan Scott arrived at the Whitmore/Dugan home to claim the power battery that Courtney has had since Season 1 and while fans will get to see more of the character, played by Ysa Penarejo, in next week's episode, series showrunner Geoff Johns teases what fans can expect as well as how this new hero will impact Courtney/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger).comicbook.com
Comments / 0